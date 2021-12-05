NEWBERRY — The Women Connecting Women Chapter of American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) named Davida Caldwell Price as 2021-22 Woman of the Year.

The organization honors an outstanding woman annually for achieving excellence in career, education, local chapter involvement and community action. The recipient represents the local organization in a national spotlight among other members of ABWA.

Price is a native of Newberry, she graduated from Mid-Carolina High School and furthered her education at the University of South Carolina, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies, as well as master’s and educational specialist degrees in educational leadership. She continues to sharpen her skills by taking ABWA sponsored professional education and forums locally and nationally.

Price is the coordinator of youth and family services for Lexington/Richland School District Five, focusing on teaching, learning and providing resources. She has extensive community involvement, and currently serves as vice president of the S.C. Early Childhood Association. She also served as chair of the Board for Richland First Steps, board member of United Way and Columbia Area Reading Council. She is the elected vice president of Women Connecting Women where she enjoys spending time learning and networking with her ABWA sisters. Price has attained Inner Circle national status in ABWA by sharing her story and promoting membership growth.

Price is married to Trani and they have three children, Nick, Taylyn and Tristyn.

“Our Woman of the Year recipient is a paradigm for ABWA members who strive for excellence in their careers, their communities, and in the association,” says Genice Hall, Women Connecting Women Chapter president. “It is a privilege to recognize Davida and the members of Women Connecting Women at the Chapter’s first anniversary ‘Evening of Excellence’ reception and live jazz evening.”

Price is honored to be recognized as a leader in the business world and community. She strives to continue to embrace the ABWA mission as she continues to grow personally and professionally, while inspiring others to do the same. She is looking forward to continuing to bring working women and business owners of Newberry and surrounding areas together as members of Women Connecting Women Chapter in her hometown of Newberry County.

Chartered in November 2020, Women Connecting Women Chapter is a local league of ABWA. Founded in 1949, ABWA’s mission is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support, and national recognition.

For more on attending the upcoming ‘Evening of Excellence’ event (to be held on Dec. 4) or for information on connecting with other working women and business owners, contact abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com.