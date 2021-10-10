The Routon’s grandson, Jesse, unveils the name plate for the George and Agnes Routon Work Room.

The George and Agnes Routon Work Room was created thanks to funds in memory of George Routon.

The George and Agnes Routon Work Room has already been put to use, with items for the 75 years of WKDK Radio exhibit.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum recently added a work room to their facility that will be used to prepare items for exhibits and where they will go when the exhibits are taken down.

This room was named in memory and in honor of George and Agnes Routon, following donations made in George Routon’s memory.

The Newberry Museum received a number of monetary donations in memory or George Routon — who passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, at the age of 78. The museum chose to use the funds to renovate a section of the museum as a staging and work room and further chose to name and dedicate this space for the Routons.

“As a leading force in the establishment of the museum and its exhibits, the Routon’s leadership, support, insights and diligent works are gratefully acknowledged and tremendously appreciated,” the dedication program stated. “The love of the Newberry community for the Routons is exemplified in the funding that made this work room possible, and it is with humility and gratitude that the administration and Board of Directors of The Newberry Museum name this room in memory and in honor of George and Agnes Routon.”

Sheridan Murray, executive director of The Newberry Museum, added that if anyone knew anything about the building, they know the process was a long one.

“We would not be here without the of community members that we hold so near and dear to our hearts. George and Agnes, of course, are high among the ranks of those folks,” she said. “We are thankful to acknowledge George and of course Agnes, and we are so thankful to be able to remember him daily with this beautiful addition of our space.”

The dedication of the George and Agnes Routon Work Room was attended by not only people associated with the museum, but also friends and family of George and Agnes Routon. Agnes Routon adding that George’s family came up from Atlanta. In fact, Jesse Routon, the Routon’s grandson, unveiled the sign to the new work room.

Elwood Jones, Ph.D., a member of the Newberry Museum’s Board of Directors, said that the new work room is a much needed area of the facility.

“I can assure you, as the days go by, we will be using it every day,” he said.

Denise Reid, co-chair of the Newberry Museum’s Board of Directors, added that this work room is the beginning and the ending of exhibits.

“Thank you Agnes, she has continued to help with exhibits,” Reid said. “I also want to say, we treasure the memory of George.”

Upon the reveal of the work room, Agnes Routon tearfully said, “enjoy the room.”

The George and Agnes Routon Work Room has already been put to good use and was utilized to set up the 75 years of WKDK Radio exhibit. The Newberry Museum is located at 1300 Friend Street, Newberry.

