Clay’s Tint and Cycle opens in Newberry

NEWBERRY — Clay’s Tint and Cycle (3294 College Street, Newberry) was welcomed to the City of Newberry recently thanks to a ribbon cutting through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve been working on motorcycles for about 20 years, tinted my first car when I was 16 years old. Never got away from it, sometimes I wanted to quit, but I always stuck with it,” said Clay Austin, owner of Clay’s Tint and Cycle. “I got here with no overhead to start and I needed to make rent, and I made it in two weeks — it’s been a blessing.”

At Austin’s new business, they do car window tinting, some car detailing, motorcycle repair and tinting on residential homes. They will also give hand written warranties on the cars they tint.

“I believe in putting out a good product and good service,” Austin said. “We offer high quality film installation at a reasonable price, we offer motorcycle tune up repairs and customization. We are a dealer of Suntech. We do everything on motorcycles from custom painting, to oil changes to tire changes, things like that.”

For more information on Clay’s Tint and Cycle, you can reach them through their website (claystintandcycle.com) or call them at 803-597-9671.

