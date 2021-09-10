EMILY cuts the ribbon

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and the Chapin Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event for Emily Revolutionary Marketing in downtown Newberry on Friday, Sept. 3.

“On behalf of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and the Chapin Chamber of Commerce and the Newberry community, we are glad to have a marketing firm that can do lots and lots of things.” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

Paul Sadler of the Chapin Chamber also presented a certificate to mark the occasion.

“Thanks for having us here, we really appreciate it,” Sadler said.

Thanks for coming out it’s been two and a half years in the making. We really appreciate your support, it has been a long two and a half years, as everyone can attest to. We have a pretty spectacular team…its magical the things that happen here every day” said Chris Kemper, co-founder and CEO of EMILY. “Thank you for your support and coming out today.”

EMILY offers a variety of marketing services ranging from search engine optimization to websites and various print products. They are located at 1201 Boyce Street, in downtown Newberry.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.