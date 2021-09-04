Creative Liquid Coatings acquires McKechnie Vehicle Components

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On July 30, Creative Liquid Coatings (CLC) acquired the major assets of McKechnie Vehicle Components (MVC) located in Nicholasville, Ky. and at 12117 C.R .Koon Highway in Newberry.

This transaction will expand CLC’s current footprint beyond Indiana and allow them to service customers across the United States. In addition, over 230 jobs have been saved and the future of these locations has been secured.

Creative Liquid Coatings has nearly 30 years of experience manufacturing plastic parts for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. CLC has an extensive line up of core competencies with their three plants in Kendallville, Ind. offering injection molding from 100-3600 tons as well as state of the art paint finishing capabilities.

The former MVC Nicholasville location has a long history of supplying OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers with small and large chrome plated and painted plastic parts. CLC is planning significant investments in order to refurbish and upgrade the equipment. CLC will offer injection molding from 100 to 2500 tons along with painting and chrome plating at the Nicholasville location. The chrome plating line offers some of the largest takes in the region with high throughput capability. Chrome capabilities include bright, satin hexavalent chrome as well as multiple options for trivalent chrome.

The Newberry location is dedicated to large tonnage molding and painting of plastic parts. Currently, the facility is supporting the heavy truck industry with many interior and exterior plastic parts including custom painted, assembled and sequenced bumpers. In order to support immediate growth at the facility, CLC has ordered a brand new 3000-ton injection molding machine scheduled to be delivered by Milacron in September.

“This acquisition is a perfect fit for our company. We are responding directly to our customers requests for a larger footprint to support their operations across the United States and also offer a full turn-key solution for molded, painted and chrome plated parts,” said Stephen Geist, general manager.

Creative Liquid Coatings now has 850 employees, 65 injection molding machines, multiple painting/chrome plating lines and stand ready to serve the growing needs for injection molding, painting, & chrome plated products.

For more information on CVC go to www.creativeliquidcoatings.com.