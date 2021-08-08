NEWBERRY — Prior to the William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation inaugural golf tournament on Saturday, July 31, the foundation presented a check for $5,000 to Todd Knight (Newberry College head football coach) and Tony Bixler (Newberry College director of strength, conditioning and sports performance).

That money will be used to sponsor and furnish the nutrition bar in the Younts Athletic Performance Center.

Will Blackmon was a former Newberry football player, served as chair of the Athletic Club Board of Advisors and served on the Newberry College Board of Trustees. The foundation is dedicated to the advancement of athletics at Newberry College in memory of Blackmon.

Leah Blackmon (Will Blackmon’s wife) thanked everyone for participating in the tournament and helping support the foundation and Will Blackmon.

“It’s amazing, it definitely tells everyone what they thought about Will, it means a lot to our family, so thank you,” she said.

Director of Newberry College Athletics, Ralph Patterson, gave his appreciation to the Blackmon family.

“My favorite Blackmon (Alec) will be punishing people on Setzler Field this fall, hopefully you can be there. I want to tell you a quick story about Will; Todd Sanders and Will Blackmon came to see our president (Maurice Scherrens) and me in the president’s office a couple of years ago. Will is one of the absolute reasons we have our end zone building — which we call the Melvin and Dollie Younts Athletic Performance Center. What Will told us, face-to-face, ‘you guys better get off your butts and do something, we’ve been trying to raise money for this stadium for 15 years, let’s go,’” Patterson said. “He had a lot to do with that, and a lot of you did as well because a lot of you made gifts. I want you to know, Will had a lot to do with us building that building.”

“Congratulations to the Blackmon family, obviously Will was important to the lives of everyone here, and he was for us too at Newberry (College) and we just appreciate you so much.”

Ben Blackmon — Will Blackmon’s eldest son — explained the reasoning behind contributing the money toward the nutrition bar.

“This was a big thing for my dad, he always wanted this, he wanted the team to have the best. This was something he tried to get done before he left us and wasn’t able to do it. Through this foundation and everyone’s generous donations and today, this is something we are able to present to these guys and do for the athletes at Newberry College,” Ben Blackmon said. “Thank you all for this (to those at the tournament), you had a vital role in this, not just us.”

Eddie Hyman thanked everyone at the tournament for stepping up and supporting the foundation, helping to make the day possible. Leah Blackmon thanked Hyman for the amazing job he did putting the torment together.

“It wasn’t me, it was Will,” Hyman said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.