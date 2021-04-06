NEWBERRY – “No,” said a Newberry lottery player when she scratched off a $350,000 win. “No. No. No.”

Yes. Her Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket she purchased for $10 at the Fast Stop on C.R. Koon Highway in Newberry won her a six-figure top prize.

“It was exciting,” she told lottery officials describing the moment. “My heart skipped a beat.”

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, is going to use the prize money to take care of her family and do a little something special for herself.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 857,142.86 to win $350,000 in the ($10) Mighty Jumbo Bucks game. Three top prizes remain in the game.

Fast Stop in Newberry received a commission of $3,500 for selling the claimed ticket.