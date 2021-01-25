Council members sworn in for Newberry County Council

January 25, 2021 Newberry Observer News 0
By Andrew Wigger awigger@cmpapers.com
Todd Johnson is sworn in as the councilperson for District 1 on Newberry County Council by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson Sr. Standing beside Todd Johnson is his wife, Kerry Johnson and son, Andrew Johnson. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

<p>Leslie Hipp is sworn in as the councilperson for District 5 on Newberry County Council by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson. Sr. Standing beside him is his wife, Elizabeth Hipp.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Nick Shealy is sworn in as the councilperson for District 4 on Newberry County Council by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson Sr. Standing beside him is his wife, Melanie Shealy.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Mary Arrowood is virtually sworn in as the councilperson for District 2 by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson Sr.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

NEWBERRY — Four members of Newberry County Council were sworn in on January 6, after they were elected in the November general election.

In a socially distanced ceremony, Todd Johnson (District 1), Leslie Hipp (District 5), and Nick Shealy (District 4) were separately sworn in during the meeting. Due to COVID-19, Mary Arrowood was sworn in virtually.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.