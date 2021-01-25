Council members sworn in for Newberry County Council

Leslie Hipp is sworn in as the councilperson for District 5 on Newberry County Council by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson. Sr. Standing beside him is his wife, Elizabeth Hipp.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Nick Shealy is sworn in as the councilperson for District 4 on Newberry County Council by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson Sr. Standing beside him is his wife, Melanie Shealy.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Mary Arrowood is virtually sworn in as the councilperson for District 2 by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson Sr.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer