Council members sworn in for Newberry County Council

Leslie Hipp is sworn in as the councilperson for District 5 on Newberry County Council by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson. Sr. Standing beside him is his wife, Elizabeth Hipp.
Nick Shealy is sworn in as the councilperson for District 4 on Newberry County Council by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson Sr. Standing beside him is his wife, Melanie Shealy.
Mary Arrowood is virtually sworn in as the councilperson for District 2 by The Honorable Gordon B. Johnson Sr.
NEWBERRY — Four members of Newberry County Council were sworn in on January 6, after they were elected in the November general election.
In a socially distanced ceremony, Todd Johnson (District 1), Leslie Hipp (District 5), and Nick Shealy (District 4) were separately sworn in during the meeting. Due to COVID-19, Mary Arrowood was sworn in virtually.
