Council OKs first reading of economic development ordinance

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for fiscal year 2020-21 on Jan. 6, the main focus of this ordinance is the acquisition and development of industrial development property.

According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, this ordinance has two major parts. Part A inserts new capital budgets into the FY 2020-21 budget ordinance. Part B amends capital budgets found in the original FY 2020-21 budget ordinance.

“All projects contained in this ordinance pertain to economic development, and predominantly to the acquisition and development of industrial development property. The lone exception is a grant appropriation for a current project, an expansion of an existing industry,” said Adams.

There are three new budgets proposed under Part A.

The first of these, “Mid-Carolina Commerce Park Future Land Acquisitions,” seeks to put under purchase option by the county as many as 300 acres near the existing Mid-Carolina Commerce Park (S.C. 773 and I-26, Prosperity).

“Expenditures would include option costs, engineering and testing costs (due diligence), and professional services costs for negotiating and preparing the purchase options. While the county is aggressively looking to purchase property to add to its industrial development inventory, we simply cannot afford to buy, on a prospective basis, all the land that we might need into the future. Moreover, prospect activity has been brisk and there is a great deal of interest among the manufacturing community in locating in Newberry County. This first new budget, which requires no new funding from property taxation, represents an attempt to get ahead of that curve,” said Adams.

The second budget in Part A, “Mid-Carolina Commerce Park II,” represents a major new acquisition of land for the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. This 217.9-acre purchase would include property contiguous to the Mid-Carolina Country Club and across S.C. 773 from the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park.

“This budget includes costs for property options, due diligence testing, and land acquisition. Additionally, it satisfies the remaining debt on the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park, provides for development of a 300,000 sq. ft. building pad, and covers debt issuance costs,” said Adams.

The various purchase options on these properties expire on April 5, 2021, and April 20, 2021.

In February, Newberry County will petition the State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) to issue special source revenue bonds (SSRBs) to reimburse itself $5.5 million of the cost of this project, per Adams. The county will borrow these funds on a 20-year term.

“The annual principal and interest amortization will be approximately the same as that which the county is currently paying on the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park purchase – about $450,000. As with the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park purchase, the county will pledge future fee in lieu of taxes (FILOT) revenue as repayment. The county has more than sufficient debt service coverage for this purpose,” he said.

The third new budget included under Part A, “Project Sam II,” funds a $300,000 Newberry County grant for this project.

“The original Project Sam (KRA, a Tier One Samsung supplier) was a 100,000 sq. ft. building housing a metal stamping and plastic injection operation with 54 employees. Today, the number of employees is well above 100. Under phase two of the project, the building size will grow to about 250,000 sq. ft. There will be additional investment of $23.5 million, and 150 new jobs will be created. In addition to Newberry County’s grant for this project, the following entities will provide grants in the following amounts: State of South Carolina, $750,000; Newberry Electric Co-op, $150,000; S.C. Power Team, $150,000. In sum, Newberry County’s grant for this project would be part of a $1,350,000 grant package. No new funding from property taxation is required,” Adams said.

Part B of this ordinance amends two existing capital budgets. The first of these extends the existing Mid-Carolina Commerce Park (same side of S.C. 773) by crossing a creek and providing all necessary infrastructure (water, sewer, etc.) along a paved loop road.

“This will open about 130 acres for new industrial development. The property will accommodate an estimated 1.75 million sq. ft. of building area. Major funding contributions will come from the 2010 capital project sales tax, the State of South Carolina, Newberry Electric Co-op, the S.C. Power Team, and the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority. Construction costs include a 300,000 sq. ft. building pad,” Adams said.

The second budget under Part B provides for the optioning and testing of 192.45 acres along the S.C. 34 Bypass, according to Adams.

“Neither project under Part B will require any new revenue from property taxation,” he said.

During a work session on Jan. 11, this ordinance was discussed more in depth. The numbers are broken down for each project as follows, which show revenue streams not just from Newberry County, but from grants and other entities:

1) Mid-Carolina Commerce Park future land acquisitions

Revenues: fund balance $220,000 — this is the total for revenues.

Expenditures: Land purchase option contracts $80,000 (parcels to be determined), engineering/testing/professional services $140,000. This brings total expenditures to $220,000.

2) Mid-Carolina commerce Park II — Acquisition of property adjacent to Mid-Carolina Country Club along S.C. 773

Revenues: fund balance reimbursement $5,500,000 and fund balance, $636,500 The total for revenues is $6,136,500.

Expenditures: satisfaction of existing mortgage $2,105,000, due diligence period purchase options $40,000, land acquisition (217.9 acres) $3,307,000, tax parcels 576-4, 576-6, 576-8, 576-9 site development $500,000, engineering/testing/professional services $84,500, debut issuance costs $100,000. This brings total expenditures to $6,136,500.

3) Project Sam II – (KRA Expansion)

Revenues: fund balance $300,000 — this is the total for revenues.

Expenditures site development/construction $300,000. This brings total expenditures to $300,000.

4) Mid-Carolina Commerce Park extension

Revenues: Capital Project Sales Tax $2,000,000, Locate S.C. grant funding $600,000, S.C. Power Team/NEC $1,840,000, AT&T Utility tax credits $80,000, Rural Infrastructure Authority $500,000, fund balance $527,500. The total for revenues is $5,547,500.

Expenditures: construction $4,503,700, testing $212,000, engineering $813,800. The total for expenditures is $5,547,500.

2) Newberry South Industrial Site — S.C. 34 Bypass/Dixie Drive

Revenues: fund balance $75,500 — this is the total for revenues.

Expenditures: land purchase option contract $11,000, tax parcels 345-3, 345-14 (192.45 acres engineering/testing/professional services $64,500. The total for expenditures is $75,500.

In other business, Councilperson Henry Livingston was reelected chairperson of Newberry County Council and Councilperson Todd Johnson was elected vice-chairperson.

During the election of the chair, Livingston was nominated by Councilperson Travis Reeder and seconded by Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry. Councilperson Leslie Hipp was nominated by Councilperson Nick Shealy and seconded by Hipp. Livingston was reelected chairperson by a 5-2 vote, with Reeder, Scurry, Johnson, Livingston and Councilperson Mary Arrowood voting in favor — Hipp and Shealy voting against.

During the election for the vice-chair, Johnson was nominated by Arrowood and seconded by Scurry. Hipp was nominated by Shealy and seconded by Hipp. Johnson was elected vice-chair by a 5-2 vote, with Reeder, Scurry, Johnson, Livingston and Arrowood voting in favor — Hipp and Shealy voting against.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.