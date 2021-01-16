Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 presents check to HomePlace Ministries

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 recently presented a $1,000 check to HomePlace Ministries, a local nonprofit that, among other projects, provides service dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD.

According to Donna Lominack, president of Unit 24, at Christmas their auxiliary unit gives to Newberry County veterans; however, due to COVID-19 they could not do that with many care facilities being closed to visitors. So, this year they decided to give to a local nonprofit in honor and memory of Newberry County veterans.

“We sent all our nursing homes and homebound veterans a card saying we were doing this,” Lominack said.

She added that the money for the donation came from their veterans account, with poppy sales being their main contributor.

Dr. Chuck McAlister, with HomePlace Ministries, said they were deeply appreciative of the Auxiliary Unit 24 for the donation.

McAlister said they recently presented 10 service dogs, which they trained, to veterans, and they have a considerable list of veterans that need dogs.

To learn more about HomePlace Ministries, visit https://www.homeplaceministries.org/.

