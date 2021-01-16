Top 10 things every Newberrian can do to start the year with hope

After a different, yet busy holiday season, the early winter months of the year are often marked by resolution making, changing habits, and reflecting. These top 10 activities are meant to give you an opportunity to resolve to do what you can in 2021 to welcome a new and more hopeful year ahead.

1. Learn about the histories celebrated during this season

January 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the month of February is commonly celebrated as Black History Month. Local organizations are finding creative ways to celebrate the histories of change spurred by King and other Black trailblazers. Members of the community, who organize an annual parade and march to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King, have opted to find a more coronavirus prevention-friendly method to recognize the holiday. All are welcome to attend a free viewing of the 2014 movie “Selma” from the safety of their cars for a drive-in movie event on January 17 at 6 pm. Parking will open at 5 p.m. In a season following the death of the late Senator John Lewis, the depictions of him alongside King are sure to make for an emotional and powerful viewing for all who attend. Then starting on January 26, the Newberry Museum will be featuring an exhibit on the military and musical influence of the 369 regiment, the Harlem Hellfighters. The exhibit will explore how these brave troops fought during WWI but were also instrumental in kickstarting the trend of jazz in military bands. The Museum is also looking to get the community involved by asking Black or African American artists from Newberry County to demonstrate how the arts have helped them find and cultivate their own creativity as part of their complementary exhibit, “Finding their Voice Through the Arts.” To learn more about this event at the Museum call them at 803-597-5215.

2. Exercise your body and mind

The number one resolution made going into each new year is based on diet on exercise. Rather than preach on special regiments, consider using the new year as a time to find a gentler approach to such a resolution. 10 minutes a day, walking outside, is all many of us truly need. Walking on your own can offer you time not only to stretch your legs, but to clear your head and practice mindfulness. In addition to your neighborhood streets, there are several city parks that offer walking tracks, perfect for such activities. If you don’t want to go it alone, consider bringing a member of your household, or masking up for a walk with a friend. Maybe you have a furry companion that can accompany you. Places to consider for short distances are the Gallman Park walking track, Greenway Trail of Willowbrook Park (both paved), or for a more rustic jaunt, the Hidden Lake Nature Trail at the Newberry Recreation Complex. For a longer hike there are many options outside of our city operated parks. Visit www.cityofnewberry.com and click on “Recreation” under “Area Attractions.”

3. Eat well, locally

Eating well doesn’t necessarily mean restrictive. If you’re looking to make a dedication this year to “eating better,” consider what that could truly mean. Newberry County is blessed to have many wonderful small local farms that can offer you the opportunity to add variety to your plate, while supporting local, sustainable farming. One place to start is right in downtown Newberry. Genesis Hub, the popular Main Street Coffee shop, offers more that just locally roasted coffee. They carry a variety of sustainably and ethically sourced dry goods groceries, and recently have started selling microgreens from Renegade Acre, an urban farm right here in Newberry. A great addition to any salad, sandwich, or side! You can also stop by Figaro Market for goods from Certified S.C. sources (or purchase a pre-made meal to bring home for dinner). The Palms Meat and Seafood market often offers sustainably sourced seafood, local to our S.C. shores, as well as butchered meats from farms close to Newberry. Looking to keep your purchases more Newberry-centric? West Ridge cattle farm’s grass fed beef, Persimmon Hill’s pastured chicken and pork, Carolina Pride Pasture’s farm fresh eggs, and Countryside Creamery’s local dairy; Newberry has an abundance of sources you can call on (some of whom deliver, right to your door)! If you’re looking to keep your plate local contact the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce (803-276-4274) for a comprehensive list of produce, meat, and dairy farms that you can start supporting today.

4. Reconnect with your community

2020 was an isolating year for many. Although we are still dealing with the affects of the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 can be a year that we take time to reconnect. If you’re able to find the time, try writing a letter to family as a just because. Maybe purchase a small gift for someone you work with who’s had a hard time. Video chat services have become the norm, but rather than stress over the fatigue of another zoom call, maybe try a simpler video chat service and send little snippets of love and friendship to those you care about. A 30 second video from you can mean all the world to those who care about you. Hard news can make it easy to retreat from those around you, even within your own home. Consider planning household “date nights” like playing board games, reading together, cooking together, or making crafts. Time around a table with an activity can spur great conversation. Don’t forget, if you’re looking for good stationary, pick-me-up gifts, or games, many of our locally owned shops have great items for you that can start you off on the right foot with this resolution.

5. Develop an artistic hobby

Another incredibly popular resolution on many lists is nurturing or developing a hobby. Newberry is a fantastic place to nurture a hobby in the world of art. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to try your hand at painting, quilting, or calligraphy. The Newberry Arts Center (NAC) is offering a variety of fantastic weekly classes and one-time-only workshops for those looking to expand or find their artistic abilities. Perhaps you enjoy photography but need inspiration. The Photography Group at NAC meets for monthly subjects and to critique each other’s work (currently meeting online for coronavirus prevention and safety). Perhaps you have a talent that you’re looking to share with the public? NAC also offers gallery and sales space perfect for budding local artists. Learn more about their offerings at www.newberryartscenter.com. Even if creating the art is not your cup of tea, you can always support the local arts community in Newberry by shopping in-store, or donating to their non-profit wing, CREATE Newberry.

6. Be charitable

Whether you are looking to give more of your time or you’re willing to open your wallet, Newberry is home to many charities and organizations in need of your volunteerism and gifts. If time is something you have to give, consider finding ways to volunteer with groups that feed our hungry like Manna House and Living Hope Foundation. Perhaps you have some items to give or donate or wish to fulfill a wishlist. Groups like Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands have offices in Newberry and are often looking for new items like clothes or gently used items like crafts and office supplies. And there are plenty of agencies that could use your help in the way of funds. Consider organizations like the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry, they service in need assessment, treatment, free prescriptions, and wellness education. They save our taxpayers millions of dollars each year by preventing folks from turning to the emergency room as a last resort for their medical needs. For a full list of charities where you can donate your money and time, visit https://newberrycountychamber.com/nonprofit.

7. Find time to reflect

Meetings, appointments, and general busyness can lead us to feel overwhelmed and tired, even when we are technically meeting our basic needs for sleep. Rest can be more than just a physical act. It can also be taking a moment to breath and reflect on all that we’ve experienced. A great way to step back and let go is through journaling your thoughts to unpack your day. Beautiful journals that match every personality can be found in our many downtown shops, from Armfield’s to The Gallery. If writing isn’t your cup of tea, consider the reflective opportunity that is brought through exercise like yoga. The instructors at Newberry Yoga offer both in-person and online zoom classes to meet your needs, offering you an opportunity to leave your worries on the mat. Take an hour with them to breathe, listen to your body, and focus on your needs.

8. Share your joy

Perhaps as you’ve been running down your list of resolutions and habit changes, you’ve found that hobby, meal, or activity that brings you real joy. Joy for yourself can be elating, but sharing that joy can bring so much more. Share your new hobby with someone you care about. Craft something special, just for them. Take someone with you on one of your favorite walks, to see the sights that you’ve come to love. Bring someone with you to the museum to learn the histories, together. Make that meal from the new local goods you’ve discovered. A meal made with love is good, but a meal made with the love sewn in by the farmer, grower, harvester, and cook takes that experience to new heights. Is there someone in your life that crafts, cooks, or does something that you admire? Ask them to show you how to do it. Learning how to bake grandma’s pound cake, or carve wood like your uncle, or run and lift like your brother can bring joy to you and joy to them, all because you asked for an opportunity to share a connection.

9. Treat yo’self

Never underestimate the power of taking care of yourself. Spreading your joy, sharing your gifts, and taking the time to learn about the world around you can really spend your energy. Don’t forget to reenergize every now and then with something special for yourself. A great place and time to do that is during one of the Monthly Main Street Shop and Dine nights happening on the first Friday of each month from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. During these evenings, downtown’s Main Street will be open to pedestrians only, giving restaurants the opportunity to offer outdoor dining and stores sidewalk shopping, to alleviate concerns surrounding crowded indoor spaces during this coronavirus pandemic. Treat yourself to a coffee or a cocktail. Maybe buy that cute top or decoration for your home. Enjoy a meal made by our talented downtown chefs, or just spend some time enjoying walking the road and looking at the neon lights and company in the open air.

10. Find Contentment

They say on average most “resolutions” fail by the second week of February, but this doesn’t have to be the case. And throwing in an additional resolution to “be strong” and “stick it out” may not be the best solution either. Rather that add more to your plate, consider a final resolution to find contentment. Contentment in what you’ve chosen, done, and accomplished. Perhaps even contentment in your slips or falls down a path of new habits. After a difficult year of curveballs and unanswered questions, the greatest resolution you could make may just be to resolve to give yourself a little grace and enjoy what’s around you. Practice gratitude. In Newberry we have much to be grateful for.

Perhaps the ideas you’ve been presented with today can help you pause, take stock, and be okay with being where we are, right now, in this moment.

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event manager for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.