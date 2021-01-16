Updates from City of Newberry District 5

Dear District 5 Residents,

It has been my pleasure over the last five months, as your councilwoman, to share with you the information about activities and events in District 5. We have some celebrations and obligations met, promises filled, initiatives begun and always progress to chart.

Our plan is to get back to the basics and prioritize constituent services. I’m attending meetings, returning calls, answering emails/text messages and responding to your needs with immediacy. My goal is to continue in the tradition of my esteemed, the Honorable Thomas L. Boyd, who never met a challenge he didn’t attack head-on.

An electronic speed detector has been placed in the West End. We are continuing to work with the city to ensure everyone’s safety.

Main Street pot holes update, the city should begin their portion in early February. Hopefully, SCDOT will completely repave in 2022.

Grocery stores are still being actively recruited by both the county and the city. No new updates at this time.

Please don’t hesitate to call and let me know what is on your mind. You can reach me at 803-321-8710.

Upcoming events: Jan. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m.: park bench dedication in memory of Councilman Thomas L Boyd at Dr. Julian Grant Park, on Vincent Street.

Future plans:

− Juneteenth Celebration – June 19, 2021.

− Cornbread dressing cook off – November 2021.

− Neighborhood beautification – spring 2021.

− City Council meetings are the second Tuesday every month at 7 p.m.

Jackie Holmes is the District 5 representative for Newberry City Council, she can be reached at jholmes@cityofnewberry.com.