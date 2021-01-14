Zais is acting education secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dr. Mitchell “Mick” M. Zais is currently serving as the acting United Stated secretary of education following the resignation of Betsy DeVos on Jan. 8, 2021.

Zais had been the deputy secretary of The Department of Education since his Senate confirmation May 16, 2018.

Zais served as president of Newberry College for ten years, from 2000-2010.

While at Newberry, he served as chairman of the presidents’ councils of both the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities and the South Atlantic Athletic Conference. He was also a member of the board of directors for the Foundation for Independent Higher Education, the Lutheran Education Conference of North America, the South Carolina Tuition Grants Commission, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, and the Southern Regional Education Board; according to his US Department of Education biography page.

Following his time at Newberry College, he was elected South Carolina’s 17th state superintendent of education. Zais served in that role from 2011-2015.

