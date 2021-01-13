NEWBERRY — The Wolves and Bulldogs did battle for the second time in as many days last Wednesday, but this time Wingate was able to hold off the Wolves in the second half to pick up the 70-62 win inside Eleazer Arena.

QuanDaveon McCollum led Newberry’s offense, scoring 21 points and grabbing six rebounds. He was one of two Wolves to finish in double digits, with TJ Brown scoring 14 points.

Brown got the scoring started for the Wolves, hitting a layup on Newberry’s opening possession to put them in front 2-0. The Bulldogs then combined a layup and a couple of free throws to take a 5-2 lead, but Brown erased that with one three, tying the game up. The teams then traded jump shots before Andrew Robinson knocked down a long three, giving the Wolves their second lead of the game, 10-7.

The Wolves and Bulldogs continued to exchange baskets, before Newberry again pulled ahead, this one when McCollum hit a jumper, giving Newberry a 16-13 lead. The Wolves held the lead at the 7:32 mark, but seconds later Wingate knocked down a three. Newberry would retake the lead a minute later, but the Bulldogs ended the half on a 9-3 run to take a 34-29 lead into the locker room.

Wingate came out of halftime right where they left off, as they hit a jumper on their first possession to extend their lead. The Bulldogs opened up a 10-point lead at one point, but Newberry was able to fight their way back, getting to within two when Tai Giger hit a three with 10:56 to go. The teams would continue to battle back and forth, with McCollum hitting a pair of free throws to get to within one, but Wingate would finish the game on a 12-6 run to pull away in the closing minutes.

Inside the Box Score:

• The Wolves recorded 12 steals on the game, setting a new season-high. The previous mark was set on Dec. 5 when they had five steals against the Bulldogs.

• QuanDaveon McCollum scored a season-high 21 points, eclipsing his previous high of 15 points set Dec. 5 against Wingate. He is now averaging 15.2 points per game this season.