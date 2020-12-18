NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that David Sayers will continue serving as vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer. The announcement removes the ‘interim’ designation from the role Sayers has held since February.

“David has been serving us for the past 10 months in an interim capacity and we are pleased to announce that he has agreed to continue forward as our vice president for administrative affairs/chief financial officer,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “I have been very pleased with his contributions to the college and look forward to working with him in the future.”

Sayers brings over two decades of financial experience, including work in banking, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions.

“It has been a great experience getting to work with Dr. Scherrens, the Board of Trustees, and the students, faculty and staff, facing challenges like COVID-19 with such a strong group,” said Sayers. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue this work.”

The Marion, Virginia, native has served as a self-employed consultant and accountant. His higher education experience includes service as chief financial officer at Florida Christian College and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, and a business professorship at Point University. He also served as president of the Mid-Atlantic Christian University Foundation and leadership and business departmental chair during his time there.

Sayers holds master’s degrees from Gardner-Webb University and East Tennessee State University, respectively, and a bachelor’s from Radford University.