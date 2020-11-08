Newberry remembers Jim Lander

Former South Carolina senator and the 40th comptroller general for South Carolina, James “Jim” Lander passed away at the age of 90. Courtesy of Whitaker Funeral Home

NEWBERRY — Last week, James Albert “Jim” Lander passed away at the age of 90 at his Newberry home.

Lander was well known not only in Newberry County, but also in the state of South Carolina as he served in the S.C. Senate and in the S.C. Office of Comptroller General.

Lander was born in 1930 in Abbeville, to the late Anne Louise Cheatham Lander and the late William Jones Lander. He graduated from Abbeville High School, attended N.C .State University and Erskine College, and graduated from Lander University in 1986.

Lander began his military career by enlisting in the S.C. National Guard in January 1948, he was appointed commissioned officer from Palmetto Military Academy in March 12, 1953.

Lander went into active duty from March 17, 1966, until September 16, 1971, which included tours in both Korea and Vietnam. Col. Lander returned to the S.C. Army National Guard September 17, 1971, and retired as chief of staff on October 31, 1985. His military awards include Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Award, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal-Korea, RVN Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Honor Medal, and the National Guard Retired Medal.

After retiring from the S.C. Army National Guard, he commanded the S.C. State Guard with the rank of major general.

Lander was very active in the Newberry community, he served the Newberry Boy Scout District, Newberry Rotary Club, Newberry Exchange Club, Newberry County Development Board, Newberry County Literacy Council, Newberry County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission, and the Newberry County Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (Meals on Wheels). He was the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions for his community involvement. Outside of Newberry County, he served on the Abbeville City Council.

For his distinguished service to state and nation, Lander was presented the Order of the Palmetto in 1985.

After receiving this high honor, Lander did not stop. He was elected to the South Carolina Senate in 1992, he served in the S.C. Senate until 1999, when he was elected to the S.C. Office of Comptroller General. He served as the state’s comptroller general (the 40th) until 2003.

Jim is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jolene Smith Lander, his children Britt Snelling (Howard), of Fort Mill, Leslie Orr (Sam), of Newberry, Gail Floyd (Lewie), of Lexington, Jeannie Brehmer (Henry), of Kinards, and LTC (Ret) David Lander (Kim), of Fort Mill. He is also survived by his grandchildren, who he helped raise, Shannon Beckham Berley (Will), of Prosperity, Andrew Beckham (Nichole), of Blair, and Samuel Beckham (Courtney), of Newberry, a brother Robert Benjamin Lander, of Due West, and his chosen special family friend Kathy Sadler. Lander has 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughters, Terrie Lander Duffy and Vickie Lander Beckham.

“I was elected to the House of Representatives in November 1996, Senator Lander was reelected in 1996. I am delighted to say my two years of serving with Senator Lander were most enjoyable, we enjoyed each other’s company and liked each other. He and I and Rep. Wilder were very passionate about protecting the interest of Newberry County and we had considerable success in doing that,” said Walt McLeod, former District 40 Representative.

“He was probably one of the most patriotic individuals, always giving of himself to do things and not just for Newberry County, though he served as our state senator, but for our country and our state. He served a combat tour in Vietnam, spent a year in Korea (not during the war). He came back here and he could have retired, but did not. He stayed in the Guard and became the highest ranking full time person with the South Carolina National Guard before he retired,” said David Parnell, director of Newberry County Veterans Affairs. Then, he turned around and became a senior person in the South Carolina State Guard, this guy just did not give up. He was constantly giving of himself for people within South Carolina and the country.”

“Mr. Lander contributed so much across many areas throughout his life. His was a life of service and giving back. I always appreciated his wisdom, and he was always very encouraging to me. We had a friendship through Rotary and in working together on annual community efforts such as fundraising for the Boy Scouts and on the committee for the Veterans Day Parade. He was active in Newberry community work well into his 80s. He contributed so much to Newberry and beyond.” said Mayor Foster Senn.

“Jim and I have been long time friends, back in 2003 we both ran for the Office of State Senate (District 18) and it was a very friendly race with absolutely no negative advertising. Jim actually supported me when I had three primary opponents in 2012,” said Sen. Ronnie Cromer. “We both served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and when I received a direct commission as an officer from the U.S. Army Reserve in 1975, Jim administered the Oath of a Military Officer to me at the National Guard Headquarters in Newberry. Jim was a long time community servant and public servant and will be sorely missed by both the Newberry community and the state of South Carolina.”

“Jim Lander was a proud Newberrian whose public service over many decades was exemplary … he always focused on doing the right thing. He was the rare politician who did not speak negatively about his opponents, an extraordinary quality in today’s world. Jim will be greatly missed,” said Thomas Pope.

“He was one of the first politicians that somewhat influenced me, I thought he was a very soft spoken person, but got a lot accomplished. Definitely one of those people who had Newberry at heart, and would not think twice about doing whatever he could. One of the great statesmen the we are losing so many of in our county,” said Newberry County Chairperson Henry Livingston.

