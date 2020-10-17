WHITMIRE — Walmart (Newberry) recently donated boxes of school supplies to the students at Whitmire Community School.

These supplies went to families in need and to classroom teachers to help replenish supplies for students throughout the year. Walmart also sponsored a BBQ sandwich cookout to support the Whitmire Community School Athletic Booster Club. Over $1,000 was raised to help Whitmire Athletes this year.

“Our school and students are extremely thankful for the support of our local Walmart this year. The supplies and donation to our Booster Club will help our students continue to be successful,” said Principal Allison Stribble.