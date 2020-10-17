Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I too was encouraged to see that the Newberry County Council is working to help attract a new grocery store to Newberry. I think this is greatly needed in Newberry. I think the perfect store would be Aldi, the one the council mentioned when they first announced about trying to get a grocery store in Newberry.

I really like Aldi, it’s a great store and reasonably priced, which is what we need now. Everything is fresh and they have great specials.

Thank you Newberry County Council.

Sincerely,

Judy M. Morris

Little Mountain