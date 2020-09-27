Newberry Police Department investigating homicide

NEWBERRY — On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers with the Newberry Police Department were dispatched to Holloway Street in the city of Newberry in reference to gunshots and a person who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Once on scene, officers located a 71-year-old victim at 2341 Holloway Street. The victim told officers that two vehicles, a car and a truck, were shooting and she was struck as she was getting out of her vehicle.

The name of the victim has yet to be released by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office at this time.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the victim was transported to Prisma Health Richland Trauma Center. While in route, the victim went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the trauma center a short time later. Investigators and officers talked with other neighbors near the scene who stated that they heard shots, but no one saw anything that would aid police in the investigation at this time, McClurkin said.

“This was a tragedy that took the life of an innocent victim,” he said. “This senseless gun violence must stop. We will work tirelessly to find the persons responsible for this crime and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

As the homicide investigation continues, McClurkin asks that if anyone has information, please contact Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips will remain anonymous.