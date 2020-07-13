NEWBERRY COUNTY — Three men have been charged with murder for the death of Jared Singley — which took place at a a large party at the Hartford Community Center on October 27, 2019.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, back in 2019, in the early morning hours a fight broke out inside the Hartford Community Center between two individuals during an “unregulated party.”

The two were ejected from the Hartford Community Center into a crowded parking lot by security personnel employed by the party givers, according to Foster. He added that shortly after a gun battle ensued between three men in that crowded parking lot.

Foster said it is important to note that Singley had nothing to do with the fight or the ensuing gun battle. Singley was fatally shot as he was trying to get other innocent bystanders to safety in his vehicle, according to Foster.

During the investigation in 2019, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Singley, 38, of Newberry, as the victim in the shooting.

Foster said investigators worked tirelessly on this case, but received little assistance from the people who were at the party.

“While the lack of cooperation from those at the party certainly hampered this investigation, we continued until we were able to obtain sufficient evidence through forensic sciences and investigatory techniques to charge those responsible for the senseless murder,” said Foster.

Those charged with murder were identified as:

• Kevin Michael Holland, 26, of 969 Koon Trestle Road, Pomaria. He turned himself into law enforcement on July 12 and was charged with murder.

• Curtis Ladarius Graham, 21, of 221 Folk Street, Pomaria. He turned himself into law enforcement on July 12 and was charged with murder.

• Brandon Marquette Joiner, 35, of 632 Bush River Road, Newberry. Joiner is currently in federal custody, he will be returned to Newberry and formally charged.

A bond hearing has not been scheduled at this time. It will be scheduled at a later time in the Court of General Sessions.

As previously reported, Holland, Graham and Joiner were arrested last year. All three were charged with attempted murder, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All three now have the additional charge of murder.

Foster said the investigation is ongoing — he asks anyone with additional information to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222.