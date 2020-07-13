Council approves bond ordinance

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to provide the re-issuance of the county’s 2018 bonds.

The ordinance was approved after Councilman Kirksey Koon made a motion and Councilman Steve Stockman seconded.

Lower interest rates are expected to save the county approximately $7,500 annually through this ordinance, according to Councilman Henry Livingston. The bonds do not have a pre-payment penalty, according to Livingston.

In other business, council approved two bids for projects that were presented by Purchasing Director Crystal Waldrop.

The first project was the grounds maintenance service contract, council approved the low bid from Superior Lawn and Yard Maintenance (based in Prosperity) in the amount of $51,600. This bid was approved after Councilman Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilwoman Harriet Rucker seconded. This bid is within budget.

This contract will include county owned properties, to include, but not limited to, the Sheriff’s Office, the County Annex and Newberry Square.

The county received two other bids for this project, one bid was non-responsive and the other was from Gregg’s Lawn Maintenance in the amount of $59,000.

The second project was for Henderson Court Road repairs (which includes road striping), council approved a bid from Satterfield Construction in the amount of $101,934.50. This bid was approved after Koon made a motion and Stockman seconded. This bid is within budget and is funded by County Transportation Committee, according to Waldrop.

The county received two additional bids for this project, Armstrong Contractors in the amount of $127,784 and AOS Specialty Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $134,700.

In other business, council approved paying the Central S.C. Alliance Fiscal Year 2019-20 fourth quarter invoice, totalling $18,000. Council approved the payment by a 5-1 vote, with Koon voting against, after Reeder made a motion and Stockman seconded.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.