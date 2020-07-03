City of Newberry Splash Park opening postponed

NEWBERRY — Based on a recent release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), the grand opening for the City of Newberry’s Gully Washer Splash Park has been postponed.

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, SCDHEC recommends residents make safe, responsible plans for celebrating that include precautions for protecting against the spread of COVID-19.

“DHEC supports the many local governments and event organizers who have chosen to cancel group activities across the state in order to protect their communities from the virus, and the agency recommends families instead celebrate the Fourth of July by planning home-based festivities,” the release states.

A date for reopening has not yet been set. The city will provide updates when available.