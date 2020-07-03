Arrest made in fatal hit and run

NEWBERRY — An arrest has been made in the fatal hit and run that took place on July 1, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

According to Bolt, Jesus Ramirez, 19, of Newberry has been charged with leaving the scene of a collision with death. He is currently being held at the Newberry County Detention Center and is awaiting bond.

The hit and run took place on U.S. 76, near Colony Church Road, one mile west of Prosperity on July 1 at approximately 11:04 p.m.

As previously reported, Bolt said a Nissan Altima (now identified as a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Ramirez) and a bicyclist were travelling west on U.S. 76 when the Nissan struck the bicyclist from the rear and left the scene.

Bolt said the bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene. Newberry Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Timothy Eugene Jones, 56, of Newberry, as the deceased.

This collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

