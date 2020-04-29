NEWBERRY — The special election for Newberry City Council Seat Five, following the death of Councilman Thomas Boyd in February, as been postponed.

Governor Henry McMaster extended the State of Emergency order this week, which postponed the May 5 election. The date of the new election has not been announced.

Shanna Proctor, director of Voter Registration and Elections, said absentee voting is still open for those wanting to vote absentee, they can do so in person at their office (1872 Wilson Road, Newberry) or request a ballot by mail by calling 803-321-2121.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@cmpapers.com