NEWBERRY – To best comply with Governor Henry McMaster’s latest executive order, the City of Newberry’s drive-through window at City Hall is closed, effective Wednesday, April 8, until further notice.

The City of Newberry encourages residents to stay home, using alternative methods to pay their bills.

Utility bills and city services invoices can be paid using the overnight deposit box or by mailing a check or money order to P.O. Box 538, Newberry S.C. 29108. City staff will be using a decontamination process before handling all paper payments.

Customers can also pay online using a credit card by visiting https://www.cityofnewberry.com/city-services/finance-department. The online convenience fee is still being waived during this time for customers paying online.

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer