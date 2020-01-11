NEWBERRY — Two suspects are in custody following a break in at Hedgepath Outdoor Power Equipment, in the City of Newberry, on Jan. 8.

Jaylen Maurice Wadlington, 18, of 763 Duckett Ave #C, Whitmire, and a juvenile offender have been charged with burglary second degree.

According to the incident report from the City of Newberry Police Department, officers were called to Hedgepath in reference to an alarm. Once on the scene, an officer and an employee noticed a door was open, according to the report.

Prior to any officer entering the building, a subject was seen running out the back door, according to the report. Another officer, in a patrol car, drove to the back of the property — which runs into the Recycling Center on Dixie Drive.

The officer in the patrol car advised that there was a red Jeep with occupants inside and that she needed assistance, according to the report.

The reporting officer then arrived and observed the Jeep overturned and sitting to the left of the dirt road, according to the report.

With help from Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officers worked to get the suspects out of the overturned vehicle, according to the report.

The report further states that EMS arrived on the scene to take care of both subjects medical needs, both were transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Chief Roy McClurkin, with the City of Newberry Police Department, said inside the store was a pile of handguns, long guns and ammunition, but the suspects were unable to take them due to the officers arrival.

“The alarm system in the building really assisted us in solving this crime,” McClurkin said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Wadlington https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Wadlington.jpg Wadlington

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com