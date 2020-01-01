Stock photo The Number One News Story of 2019, “Doors to the Newberry Museum open.” - Stock photo The Number Two News Story of 2019, “Uniting in prayer for Davonta Ruff.” - Stock photo The Number Three News Story of 2019, “Palmore named Prosperity Police Chief.” - Stock photo The Number Four News Story of 2019, “Palmetto Trail comes to the City of Newberry.” - - Stock photo The Number Five News Story of 2019, “Saturday storm leaves lasting impact.” - -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — There are only a few days left in 2019, and with the year almost over it is time to look back at The Newberry Observer’s Top Ten News Stories of 2019. This list is compiled of news stories from 2019, to see sports see our article “Top Ten Sports Stories of 2019.”

1) “Doors to the Newberry Museum open”

On Dec. 18, 2019, we reported the opening of the Newberry Museum, located at 1300 Friend Street. What was voted on by Newberry County voters in 2016, as a Capital Project Sales Tax, is now officially open to the public.

Sheridan Murray, executive director of the Newberry Museum, said during the opening, “We are so pleased to be able to open our doors to the public today. The mission of the Newberry Museum is to protect, preserve, present and promote the ongoing history and heritage of Newberry County and Newberry College. Rather than focus on only the past, the vision of this museum is for visitors to learn about Newberry’s history, while also understanding their own continued role in it.”

When guests walk into the Newberry Museum they will see more history than imaginable. Displays include military history, Newberry College, each Newberry County municipality and Newberry notables — just to name a few. There is something for everyone at the Newberry Museum, and everyone will walk away learning a new fact about Newberry County.

2) “Uniting in prayer for Davonta Ruff”

We reported on April 3, 2019, about a prayer vigil held at Newberry High School for Davonta Ruff. Newberry High School students, faculty and staff united as one in a school-wide prayer that week for junior Davonta Ruff, who, at the time, was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident.

Ruff, a multi-sport athlete playing basketball and football, passed away due to his injuries on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. According to Lance Corporal Justin Sutherland, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Ruff was a passenger in a car being driven by a 17-year-old driver. The car was travelling on Harold Bowers Road, in Newberry, when the car crossed the center line and ran off the road, striking a tree.

During the vigil, Athletic Director Chad Cary said, “We question our kids here a lot at Newberry about whether they really like each other, love each other, but today definitely it was good to see. We’re here every day and we see a lot of typical teenage stuff and then to come in here and do that it was inspiring for us, it gives you a shot in the arm, especially late in the year when things are getting tough right before Spring Break, it was good to see.”

Also during the vigil, Head Football Coach Phil Strickland said, “We’re kind of a close knit family here and when we lose one, we lose them all — we are certainly very sad and heavy hearted, but God has a plan I guess and we don’t know it, but he’s going to be sorely missed, he was a good kid.”

3) “Palmore named Prosperity Police Chief”

On Aug. 3, 2019, we reported how a familiar face, Wesley Palmore, took over as the police chief of Prosperity. Palmore officially took over as chief on Monday, July 29, 2019.

A native of Newberry and a Newberry High School graduate, Palmore is no stranger to Newberry County. Palmore was raised in the Helena section of Newberry where he said his interest in being a police officer first began.

During an interview with Kelly Duncan he said, “I became interested in becoming a police officer by observing officers patrolling the streets, interacting with the youth in my neighborhood and just seeing some of the officers just interacting with the community.”

In regards to his new role as Prosperity police chief he said, “The opportunity to be the Police Chief for the Town of Prosperity is definitely a dream come true for me. I look forward to serving the citizens of the Town of Prosperity, looking forward to making a good department even better. We’re definitely going to focus on community policing, connecting with the citizens in a positive manner and keeping the town as safe as possible.”

4) “Palmetto Trail comes to the City of Newberry”

We reported on June 6, 2019, that a new addition of the Palmetto Trail was added in the City of Newberry. In March, Newberry City Council approved a resolution to approve the trail in the City of Newberry.

On June 6, 2019, during the inaugural Open Streets event, and the kick-off of the Grow Newberry Farmer’s Market, the City of Newberry celebrated the newest addition of the Palmetto Trail with a ribbon cutting.

During the ribbon cutting, Furman Miller, regional trail coordinator for the Palmetto Trail, said, “The trail comes right down through Main Street, loops the square, heads out to College Street, goes down and ties in to our next passage, the Enoree Passage. On behalf of the Palmetto Conservation District, just like to say how proud we are to be able to do this, how grateful for the support from the City of Newberry.”

Mayor Foster Senn said, during the official ribbon cutting ceremony, that the City of Newberry is excited about the opening of the Palmetto Trail in Newberry. He voiced his appreciation to the representatives of the Palmetto Trail for bringing it to Newberry.

5) “Saturday storm leaves lasting impact”

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, we reported a major storm that hit Newberry. “It was one heck of a storm,” that was what everyone was saying in Newberry County after a severe thunderstorm blew into the county — leaving thousands without power.

We reported that The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office received 245 911 calls between 8 p.m. that Saturday and 8 p.m. that Sunday, in comparison to the weekend before, during the same time period, they received 77 calls — the majority of which involved power being out.

The National Weather Service performed a damage survey in Newberry the Monday after the storm — they estimated straight-line downburst winds of 85-95 mph.

6) “Newberry Opera House journeys into Astronaut Camp”

On July 31, 2019, we reported how the Newberry Opera House was doing something a little bit new with an Astronaut Camp.

This week-long camp focused on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) activities, physical activities, “Astronaut Training” journaling and lunch. Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House, said during an interview with Andrew Wigger that, “Astronaut Camp was born from the success of Eclipsefest (August 2017).”

Janet Ivey, creator and CEO of PBS’s Janet’s Planet, and Dr. Lori Bradner, who has 30 years of classroom experience as a middle and high school teacher, and global education and outreach experience, and Gabe Gabrielle, NASA engineer, handled the curriculum for the week. Each day 77 students — you read that right 77 students — participated in activities that focused on STEAM, using their summer days for educational purposes. Along with the educators, the staff at the Newberry Opera House and volunteers helped to make the week a fun and educational success.

During the week, campers received special treats as they were able to Skype with Astronaut Dr. Don Thomas and Dr. Artemis Westerbery, president emeritus of the Explore Mars Foundation.

7) “Newberry soldier accounted for from World War II”

We reported on Jan. 26, 2019, that The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Army Pvt. Floyd A. Fulmer, 20, of Newberry, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Nov. 27, 2018.

“In November 1944, Fulmer was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division,” a DPAA release read. “He was reported missing in action on Nov. 14, 1944, after fierce combat in the Raffelsbrand sector of the Hürtgen Forest, near the village of Simonskall, in Germany. Due to ongoing combat operations and extensive land mines throughout the forest, American forces were unable to search for him. When the war ended, Fulmer was among more than two dozen soldiers still missing in the Raffelsbrand sector. On Nov. 15, 1945, the War Department declared him deceased.”

To identify Fulmer’s remains, scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis, dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence, they said.

Fulmer’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with others who are missing from WWII. Although interred as an Unknown, Fulmer’s grave was meticulously cared for by American Battle Monuments Commission for 70 years.

8) “Inaugural Four Under Forty Announced”

On Jan. 30, 2019, we reported that the Newberry County Young Professionals, in partnership with local Newberry leaders, announced the first recipients of the Newberry County Four Under Forty Award.

As we reported, the mission of the Newberry County Four Under Forty Award is to celebrate the service of young professionals in the community who, through their community and professional leadership, are creating a better place to live, work, and play in Newberry County.

The inaugural Four Under Forty were, in no particular order: Alana West, Austin Willingham, Carlton Kinard, John W. Pugh.

9) Multiple homicides in Newberry County

During the course of 2019, there were several homicides in Newberry County.

Jonathan Conrad Dawkins, 31, of 2322 Eleanor Street, Newberry, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a homicide that took place on Monday, January 7, 2019.

Officers responded to 616 Glenn Street (All Auto) on Jan. 7, 2019, in reference to a shooting incident at 1:33 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge in Columbia. The medical team worked to stabilize the victim; however, those efforts were not successful. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Sterling Andrea Winn, 53, of Irmo.

On March 23, 2019, we reported that Anthony Derome Richardson, 45, of 2339 Emory Street in Newberry, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to 2339 Emory Street on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m., in reference to an altercation where a subject had been stabbed. While in route to the scene, officers were notified that the victim was being transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital by personal vehicle. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Jamain J. Wilson, 31, of Newberry.

On April 10, 2019, we reported that Ervin Chauncey Meggett, of Irmo, was taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to a body found on I-26 the Sunday before. On Sunday, April 7, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m., both the Laurens County and Newberry County Sheriffs’ Departments were dispatched to the county line on I-26 in reference to a body discovered on the side of the interstate. The victim was identified as Malik Hosea Kluttz, of Irmo. During the investigation, officials learned that Kluttz and Meggett, along with an unidentified female, left the Columbia area and went to North Carolina. On their way back, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department, an altercation occurred in the vehicle, at which time Kluttz was allegedly shot and killed by Meggett.

On April 24, 2019, we reported that X’Zavier Sharif Davis, 26, of 633 Cherry Lane, Newberry, was charged with murder following the death of seven-year-old Iven James Caldwell. On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Newberry County Sheriff deputies were called to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department with two reported gunshot victims. According to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, earlier that morning, Davis went to the Cherry Lane residence and found the door locked. The release further stated Davis demanded entry, but the female victim and children had gone to bed and did not answer the door. It was at this point that Davis gained entry and began to verbally assault the victims, according to the NCSD. The female victim gathered her three children and left the home through the back door, and attempted to leave the residence in her car. As she fled the property, Davis allegedly opened fire with a handgun hitting the car several times. According to the report, the female victim was shot and as she was driving herself to the hospital, realized one of her children, a seven-year-old, had also been hit by the gunfire. Caldwell passed away a few days later.

On Sept. 18, 2019, we reported that The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the City of Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office were investigating a homicide after a body was discovered on Drayton Street. The victim was later identified as Sharonda Shontay Sims. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to this homicide, if you have any information about this homicide investigation contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1888CRIMESC.

On Sept 21, 2019, we reported that William Conrad Craig, 35, of 2643 Wilson Road, Newberry, who was arrested for domestic violence first degree, was charged with murder after the victim of the domestic violence died from her injuries, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. The victim told the officers that the suspect hit her repeatedly on her head and then threw an object at her, striking her in the right ear — according to the release. She told the officers that the suspect took her phone during the incident, and that she left at the first opportunity she had without the suspect stopping her. The victim was transferred to another hospital because of the severity of the injuries, which included a skull fracture and bleeding into the brain, according to the release. The victim was re-admitted to the hospital at a later date, she continued to suffer the effects of the injuries she sustained during the assault, according to the release from the NCSO — she died from her injuries on Sept. 18, 2019.

On Oct. 18, 2019, we reported that the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office charged Shunolon McKenize Renwick, 23, of 3708 Maybinton Road, Whitmire, with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. The Tuesday prior, just after 1 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired in the parking lot of Valmont Industries. When deputies arrived they found the victim lying in the parking lot. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Javoka Jekel Toland, 22, of Newberry.

On Oct. 29, 2019, we reported that a shooting at the Hartford Community Center, just south of the City of Newberry, left one man dead.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. that Sunday, law enforcement was called to the Hartford Community Center — located on S.C. 395 in the Hartford Section of Newberry County. An individual rented the community center for a party. There were a large number of people at the party when an argument and scuffle took place. Several unknown participants in the fight, along with other people, went into a crowded parking lot, where several people began shooting, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. The end result was one person being shot in the leg and the other receiving a fatal gunshot wound. Coroner Laura Kneece identified Jared Darnell Singley, 38, of Newberry, as the victim in the shooting. Three arrests were made in this case, Kevin Michael Holland, 25, of Pomaria, was charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and attempted murder; Brandon Joiner, 34, of 632 Bush River Road, Newberry, was charged with attempted murder, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime; Curtis Ladarius Tydrecus Graham, 20, of Folk Street in Pomaria, attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

10) “Newberry mourns loss of Savion White”

On Aug. 10, 2019, we reported the death of Savion White, a member of the Newberry College Wolves’ football program. White passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 8, 2019, following a car accident in another county.

He was an incoming freshman on the football team and had spent the summer participating in team weightlifting programs and taking summer classes.

