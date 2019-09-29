NEWBERRY — Newberry College has launched an employment program to help students find and apply for jobs.

The web-based employment platform, called Wolves 2 Work, lets students find on and off campus job opportunities. The Wolves 2 Work program is powered through a job employment system called Purple Briefcase — a customizable employment platform that can be tailored to any specific school.

Patrick Smith, director of Student Services, said Wolves 2 Work creates career opportunities for students. He created the hashtag “#Wolves2Work” and implemented the program.

“Wolves 2 Work can help students find internships, part-time jobs and career jobs. We wanted to ensure that the students are competitive in the work place,” Smith said. “Wolves 2 Work is like LinkedIn tailored to students.”

Smith advertises the program by using #Wolves2Work on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. The jobs offered on the site are not just for Newberry College’s campus, but to the City of Newberry and outside of the state. Each job listing is pre-approved before being put on the website — to ensure that students are getting quality job listings.

Through Wolves 2 Work, students are able to find different on-campus jobs, such as the Student Ambassador Program.

Tammy Errigo, director of the Student Ambassador Program, said Wolves 2 Work is implemented to the work study program.

“With them putting that out there where students can go on a site and see jobs that are available — whether its work study or jobs here in Newberry. You can just go there and apply and being able to see how much each position is paid,” Errigo said.

The online program not only benefits students right now, but it allows them to see job opportunities for the future. The site offers interview skill videos and other helpful tools to prepare students for the workforce.

“Before Wolves 2 Work we used a job board which was outdated. Using technology is much easier because it can be accessed anywhere,” Smith said. “The website is always up-to-date. If a student missed a deadline, they’re able to access the company’s contact information directly.”

Students are able to create a personalized profile to interact with the different listings.

Along with the Wolves 2 Work website, Newberry College offers a mock interview week that allows students to do face-to-face practice interviews. This prepares students for real-world situations for the near future. Also, a “career closet” program lets students borrow business attire for interviews if they don’t have anything to wear.

“Wolves 2 Work is a very good idea for college students to look for work in one central location. I was able to look for different work study positions and even other jobs in Newberry through the website,” said Edward Collins, a Newberry College student.

Students get staff assistance as they look for work through Newberry College’s Wolves 2 Work program. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_johnson-wolves2work-1.jpg Students get staff assistance as they look for work through Newberry College’s Wolves 2 Work program. Nigel Johnson | For The Newberry Observer

By Nigel Johnson for The Newberry Observer