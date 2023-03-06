NEWBERRY — Young audiences will enter an interactive world of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart through the Australian production, “Meeting Mozart.” The production will be presented at the Newberry Opera House on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 7 p.m. Mozart and his wife, Constanze Mozart, take audiences on a musical journey that teaches young music lovers about the beloved classical music of one of the world’s most celebrated composers.

“Meeting Mozart” seeks to inspire young children and their families to love and appreciate music in a captivating environment that encourages participation. This family-friendly production explores the instruments, scores, and themes behind Mozart’s music. Children will be introduced to a variety of the composer’s compositions, including variations of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” to his large-scale orchestral pieces.

This is a Dufford Institute for Cultural Diversity event in conjunction with Newberry Arts for All (NAFA). The production premiered at Sydney Opera House in conjunction with their “Babies Proms” series in 2013. “Meeting Mozart” has played two sold-out runs at Sydney Opera House, toured Abu Dhabi International Arts Festival, toured China, and returned to Sydney Opera House again in fall 2019.

Tickets for “Meeting Mozart” are on sale now. You can visit the Newberry Opera House box office, call 803-276-6264 or visit our website www.newberryoperhouse.com. Make sure you are purchasing your tickets from the official Newberry Opera House website only as we are the only vendor of our tickets.