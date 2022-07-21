NEWBERRY – “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” is a one-hour documentary that follows Mike Lassiter on his journey across South Carolina capturing the stories of historic, often family-run businesses, that line main streets from the coast to the upstate.

“I’ve always been fascinated with old storefronts. But once you go inside and meet the people, that’s really what it’s all about,” said Mike Lassiter.

To give viewers a sneak peek and the chance to learn more about these treasured landmarks, Lassiter and South Carolina ETV (SCETV) are hosting pre-screenings of the documentary in July before its August 11 premiere on SCETV.

Five pre-screenings of the documentary are scheduled to be held in various locations throughout the state at or near locations featured in the program. One of which will be held at Newberry Opera House on Thursday, July 28, at 6:00 p.m.

“Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” visits general and grocery stores, pharmacies with ice cream fountains, classic old movie houses, barber shops, and landmark restaurants, telling about their history and the people that keep their memory alive. Mike Lassiter spent the last year traveling across South Carolina, looking for the lifeblood of small towns, community icons and historic businesses ― the beginnings of commerce, livelihoods and family enterprises. At first, it was old storefronts and signage that captured his imagination, but he soon became enamored with the people inside the buildings and their stories.

“Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” is presented by SCETV and sponsored by funding from the ETV Endowment of South Carolina. The program was filmed over the past year by Susie Films and is scheduled to premiere on SCETV on August 11 at 9 p.m.

Visit the SCETV website for more information on the upcoming pre-screening events.