LITTLE MOUNTAIN — On Tuesday, May 18, the Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship was awarded to the following seniors at the Mid-Carolina High School Senior awards ceremony:

• Emily Davis, daughter of Meg and Blake Davis. She will attend the University of South Carolina.

• Emma Wicker, daughter of Amy and Daniel Wicker. She will attend Newberry College.

• Josie Blanchard, daughter of Marcie and Brian Blanchard. She will attend Clemson University.

Glenn Shealy was the race director for the Little Mountain Reunion Road Races in 2014. Prior to the race, he was killed in a tractor accident May 17, 2014. In August of that same year, the Little Mountain Reunion Association dedicated the reunion in his memory. Over the past several years, the Town of Little Mountain, Shealy’s family, and friends created the Glenn Shealy Memorial fund providing more than $19,000 in scholarships in his memory. The scholarships are awarded to students who best exemplify some of his characteristics: Contribution to community and/or church, lead an active/healthy lifestyle and demonstrate a love for country/God’s creation.

The Little Mountain Reunion will sponsor the Thrill of the Hill 5K Fun Run on Saturday, August 6. Through the generosity of sponsors and race registration fees, the race generates net funding for the scholarships.

“We are thankful to be part of a community that continues to support this event through run/walk registrations, sponsorships and volunteer activities. The partnership between the Town of Little Mountain, our family and the community keep Glenn’s memory alive,” said Megan Shealy

If you would like to participate in the race or be a sponsor, register through the town’s website: littlemountainreunion.info. The T-shirt deadline is Friday, July 22.