This wedding dress display is called “Ida Becomes a Nun” and shows the dress worn by a young lady as she took her steps to become a nun.

What would a wedding be without flowers! Jeannie Rucker (left) receives flowers from Denise Reid (right).

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum is now offering a unique experience with “She Said…Yes!” a new temporary exhibit showcasing the collection of Jeannie Rucker, of Boiling Springs.

This is the first time the collection has been on public display.

“You do not need to visit a big city museum, it is all here — guaranteed,” said Rose Marie Favors, exhibit manager. “We’ve got important designers here today: Charles Worth, Christian Dior, Helen Rose, Anne Low; see some amazing things, like the wedding shawl of Queen Victoria and the wedding invitation from the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer.”

There are over 150 items from Rucker’s collection, including a collection of garments, accessories and historical objects.

The exhibit is so extensive that the Newberry Museum created a catalog (available for a donation) for the first time. This will allow visitors to read and learn about the extensive collection.

Let’s take a brief look at what can be found in the exhibit, and what you can learn from the catalog:

• “Marrying Socks” (ca. 1861): Hand-knit cotton socks, trimmed with crochet “pineapple” design trim. Along the top edge are beadwork monograms of the bride’s last name and the groom’s.

• “Wedding Fan” (ca. 1855): Silver threads woven into silk leaves which are set on ivory ribs; adorned with silver sequins called “paillettes.” Inside the original box was a note, written to Mary Flynn from her grandmother that says, “I carried this in my wedding.”

• “Wedding Trophy” (1914): Silver, art nouveau trophy cup, made by Deakin & Sons Engraving reads,” NBWTA Presented to Miss Connie Wildbore on the occasion of her marriage by the committee of the Sidcup Branch.”

• “Parachute and Mosquito Net Dress” (ca. 1945): An American soldier returned from duty in the Pacific and brought back a portion of his silk parachute, and the mosquito net that had surrounded his cot. His fiancée used them to make a very fashionable dress. The bodice and dress lining were made from the parachute fabric; the mosquito netting was used to cover the dress and sleeves, and decorative trim.

• “Groovy Daisy” by Lilly Rubin (ca. 1975): Silk organza and cotton “daisy lace” fabric, decorated with glass rhinestones.

“This is only a portion of her collection,” Favors said. “Thank you, Mrs. Rucker for choosing the Newberry Museum to debut your collection.”

To see the entire collection, and not just this brief taste, visit the Newberry Museum at 1300 Friend Street, Newberry. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., this exhibit will be on display until Aug. 13, 2022.

“Each mannequin, each dress form, and each case in this collection was a blank canvas upon which we will display a piece of history, a marvel of design and skill, a work of art,” Favors said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.