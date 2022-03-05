Ambassador of the Year honored

NEWBERRY —The Newberry Chamber of Commerce recognized new and outgoing board members at their annual meeting Thursday, Feb. 24.

Outgoing Chair Steve Wilson highlighted work that the chamber has done over the past year, and thanked those who helped out with events and activities over 2021, despite challenges of the pandemic.

“We had a lot of things this past year that (our members and volunteers) were very interactive in and dedicated to make sure we had events happen in 2021. We could have just sat down and went idle, but the chamber drove forward,” said Wilson.

Events the chamber sponsored or hosted in 2021 included the Grow Newberry Farmers Market, the Ag+Art Tour, tours of Rosemont Cemetery and the Christmas Tour of Homes.

Coming up, the chamber will be sponsoring the beer wagon at Pork in the Park in April to raise funds for more chamber activities. Also, the Newberry Chamber of Commerce turned 100 years old last year and will be celebrating with a gala event in August. Business after hours events will be held throughout the spring and summer, as well.

Following Wilson’s term, the chair for 2022 will be Carlton Kinard of The Muller Center at Newberry College, vice chair will be Andrew Wigger, editor of The Newberry Observer.

Michelle Long, executive director, offered comments and thanked all of the outgoing members.

The night culminated in the Ambassador of the Year award, given to someone who is always “just a phone call away.”

“Whenever we need anything, even before we need things, sometimes we receive phone calls or texts or visits, and there have been many, many times that they just show up. And we say, that’s a really good thing because we need this or that,” Long said.

“Antics always ensue when this person is around, he is an elf every year, he is behind the scenes, he’s done drone footage and photography at many of our events. This year’s Ambassador of the Year is Oswaldo Tapia,” Long announced.

If you are interested in learning more about the Newberry Chamber of Commerce, they are located at Community Hall, 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. You can also call 803-276-4274, email chamber@newberrycounty.org, or visit their website at www.newberrycountychamber.com.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117