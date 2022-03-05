NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club honored a legend, Phil Strickland (Newberry High School head football coach), during their annual banquet in February. This was the last season for Strickland, who announced at the beginning of the season he was retiring.

The Newberry County Touchdown Club honored Strickland with a resolution, as read by Jimmie Coggins.

“Whereas, Phil Strickland, a graduate of Airport High School and USC-Aiken, began his coaching career 40 years ago, including early in his career coaching South Aiken to a girls’ basketball state championship, before becoming head football coach in 1987 at Ridge Spring Monetta, where his four teams won 34 games;

“Whereas, after a stop at Brookland-Cayce, Coach Strickland had an outstanding run at Batesburg-Leesville, winning 131 games in 12 seasons, including the undefeated 1995 state championship team, the 1999 state championship team, and playing in three more state championship games and four more upper state championships;

“Whereas, at Gaffney, taking over a 4A program that had won two games the previous season, Coach Strickland’s first Gaffney team won the 2003 state championship, then the Indians again captured state championships in 2005 and the 2006 undefeated season, and won 76 games in seven seasons;

“Whereas, the Newberry community is thankful Coach Strickland came to Newberry High in 2010, and the Bulldogs, under this leadership, won 96 games, won at least 10 games five different seasons, played in the 2014 and 2015 state championship games, and played in the 2012, 2016 and 2021 upper state championships;

“Whereas, Coach Strickland is recognized as one of the very best coaches in South Carolina history and his 341 wins is the third most in state history and is an average of 10 wins per season;

“Whereas, Coach Strickland was inducted in the S.C. Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017, other hall of famers, and was head coach for the 2016 Shrine Bowl team;

“Whereas, throughout his career, Coach Strickland emphasized effort and working together towards a common goal and instilled lessons to his players that they are able to use throughout their lifetimes;

“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the Newberry County Touchdown Club hereby recognizes Phil Strickland with its Lifetime Achievement Award and extends its heartfelt gratitude to Coach Strickland for his lifetime of dedication to young people across South Carolina.”

Before the reading of the resolution, a former player, assistant coach and administrator spoke of Strickland and the great man he is.

First up was Ben Blackmon, who played for Strickland at Newberry High School as an offensive lineman. He would go on to play for East Tennessee State. Blackmon said as a youth going to his first fall camp, he was thinking he may get a shot at playing tight end, but Strickland knew better.

“Coach Strickland comes up to me the second day, he says, ‘Ben, we need you to move to the offensive line.’ I told him I didn’t think I could do that, I’ve never played offensive line,” Blackmon recalled. ”He said, ‘son, you can do that or you can pick out an 80s number and play tight end, see what happens, you may see the field some day, or, you pick up a 50s, 60s, 70s number and you might have a chance to play.’”

Blackmon said Strickland made the right call because he knew best.

“When we think of Coach Strickland, we don’t think of someone who says a lot, but when he speaks, everyone listens,” he said.

Blackmon added that what Strickland taught him in high school propelled him to a successful college career and to be successful in the professional world.

Next was Ross Cary, who was an assistant coach for Strickland at Batesburg-Leesville in the early 1990s.

“Phil is not a loud person, he gets his point across, he doesn’t get real excited,” Cary joked. “I will tell you this, on Friday nights, when the lights come on, he transforms, like Bruce Banner into the Hulk.”

Cary continued by saying he found this out the hard way, chuckling as he recalled the memory. He said he made the mistake of being in arm’s length of Strickland during their first game. Cary said this happened after a mistake was made on the field.

Cary said Strickland grabbed him and told him to get the player out of there. Cary said he told Strickland that was not his (special) team, after a brief pause Cary said, “I got him out of there,” laughing while he recalled the memory.

“I learned two important lessons that night, first, don’t stand in arm’s reach of the head coach and second, when he tells you to do something, you do it,” Cary said.

“It was an honor to coach with you Phil, I learned a lot from you. We had some good times, some not so good, but more good than not good,” he said. “It is a blessing to be able to call you friend.”

Last to speak was Chad Cary, athletic director at Newberry High School, who spoke of hiring Strickland at NHS.

He said he was sitting at the district office with Superintendent Bennie Bennett looking through resumes.

“I looked through these resumes and all of a sudden I see the name Phil Strickland. I ask, the Phil Strickland over in Gaffney? Mr. Bennett says ‘yes’ and I say, ‘this things over,’” Cary recalled.

Cary said Strickland was a great football coach, but an even greater person. He recalled a story at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic; Cary recalled a big game coming up against Saluda when one of the NHS coaches came down with COVID-19.

“That was when it was starting and no one knew what was going to happen,” Cary said. “I get a phone call Thursday night before the game, Strickland told me, ‘we got a problem. A coach has COVID, I cannot take those kids to Saluda.’”

Cary said looking back, that was impressive and something he will always remember about Strickland, that he cared more about the students than himself.

Following a standing ovation from the crowd at the banquet, Strickland said a few words — beginning by explaining why he is a man of few words.

“A long time ago, someone told me you are not learning anything if you’re talking, so I try not to talk too much,” he said.

Strickland expressed his appreciation to the club for what they do for the young men in the county. He then thanked everyone for his decades-long career.

“I would not be standing here if it wasn’t for all the fine players I coached, also the administrators I’ve had and more important than anything, I’ve been around some great assistant coaches,” he said. “My family has been supportive and are there through thick and thin. They are very supportive and I appreciate them getting behind me.”

