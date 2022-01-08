POMARIA — Located on S.C. Highway 773 is land owned by the Boozer family and has been in Rita Boozer’s family since 1918. On that land is a barn that is now part of the Quilt Trail, thanks to a recently installed patch that represents the history of the barn.

The patch, with an apple in the center, resembles what one would see on a homemade quilt.

“When by grandparents bought this land in 1918, they put in an apple orchard, pecan grove and farm, and he (grandfather) sold apples and cider from the barn door and he made cider inside the barn, that is the significance of the apple,” Boozer said.

So, what exactly is the Quilt Trail? There are a few locations already in Newberry County, including Prosperity, Little Mountain and Pomaria. Boozer said that her husband (John Boozer) and she wanted to be on the Quilt Trail for a long time and when Marjorie Huwa contacted them about being a representative, they said yes.

Huwa gave a little bit of the history of the Quilt Trail and even said there are various histories for the trail.

“It depends on who you talk to. The most common history is that it started in the Midwest, a woman created one from her mother’s quilt and it was in memory of her mother, she mounted it on the barn. It became popular and spread throughout the Midwest and now it is all over the place,” she said.

Currently, Huwa said there are not many locations in Newberry County, but that is changing with multiple people showing interest.

When it comes to placing the patch on a barn, Huwa said that is how it started, but will not be a requirement in Newberry County.

“I think it goes way back to where people put symbols on their houses. In some counties, there are rules they have to be on a barn to be on the Quilt Trail. We are not putting that rule in place. We can have self-standing ones, smaller ones on businesses, some on barns and homes,” she said.

When it comes to the patch located on the Boozer’s barn, Huwa said John and Rita Boozer painted it themselves. She added that once they are more organized, they will have workshops where people can come and do their own.

“Some may want the board and us to graph it out for them and paint themselves, or they can commission us to paint them,” Huwa said.

For Rita Boozer and the patch she created along with her husband, she said there is an amount of pride seeing it on the barn.

“Being here, on the homestead, our family is still very close by, it means the family and our history is here,” she said. “I’m excited for people to pull off, see it and take pictures.”

In Newberry County, Huwa said there is a hope to join the Upstate Heritage Trail, which will allow more people to see the patches.

“Their goal is to have the trail from northern South Carolina all the way to Charleston, they are trying to connect to all counties,” Huwa said.

In regard to the newest patch, Huwa said many people and businesses came together to make it happen.

“I want to thank Fulmer Building Supply, they donated some primer, and Nancy Burkhart helped by donating some of her supplies and letting us use her facility to do the paintings, Robert Matheson has donated money to help pay for the paints, Mitzie Schafer (jitterywingsquiltco.com) donated two boards, Black Snake Studios, LLC., donated two full boards for squares,” Huwa said. “I really want to thank all of them for their support.”

According to Google Maps, the address for the newest quilt patch is 3643 S.C. Highway 773, Pomaria.

