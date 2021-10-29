Turner named Diamond Medalist at International Photographic Competition

Courtesy of Debbie Turner

NEWBERRY — Debbie Partain Turner of Turner Photography and Restoration, in Newberry, was named a Diamond Medalist during Professional Photographers of America’s 2021 International Photographic Competition.

Turner’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA, held January 16-18, 2022, in National Harbor, Maryland. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.

A panel of 36 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from over 5,000 total submitted entries at PPA headquarters in Atlanta. Judged against a standard of excellence, 1,926 images were selected for the Merit Collection and 1,225 (roughly 24%) were selected for the esteemed Imaging Excellence Collection — the best of the best. The Imaging Excellence Collection images will all be published in the much-anticipated “Excellence Collection” book by Marathon Press.

The level of the award is determined by how many of those four images receive the highest possible honor: Acceptance into the PPA Loan Collection, which is displayed at photographic exhibitions, conventions, and other photography events. Turner was named a Diamond Medalist, meaning that all four of her merited images entered the PPA Loan Collection. In 2021, they were one of only 58 Diamond Photographers of the Year.

All four of her entries were accepted into the Excellence Collection book and are entered in the Grand Imaging Award. One of her entries will be featured in the upcoming Professional Photographer magazine.

About PPA:

Founded in 1868, Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. It currently helps 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources, protection, and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.