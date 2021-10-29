NEWBERRY – Hosting the winless Eagles of Carson-Newman University (0-7, 0-5 SAC) for their Homecoming weekend opponent, the Newberry College Wolves (6-2, 5-1 SAC) did not disappoint the sea of Scarlet as they upended the Eagles 34-3 on Saturday, October 23.

The Wolves were able to dominate nearly every offensive statistic in the book as they outgained the Eagles 493-203, with a rather even split between 268 on the ground ad 225 through the air. The rushing attack was led by redshirt sophomore Mario Anderson as he scampered for 82 yards and a score on 21 touches on the evening. Redshirt senior Dre Harris led the team in passing as he went 11-for-18 on the night for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also added 66 rushing yards.

Three receivers, graduate student Bobby Irby, redshirt junior Olin McCurry and sophomore Cameron Gaymon each hauled in a six-point tosses in the contest, the third of which came from the arm of redshirt junior Pete Elmore.

The Newberry defense held the opposing offense in check, led by graduate student Anthony Blue who record six tackles, including five solo efforts. Six members of the defensive squad recorded tackles-for-loss while redshirt sophomore Sean Swaringer was able to bring in the game’s lone interception.

After deferring the opening coin toss, the Wolves sent their defensive unit out first in the contest. However, the Eagles used a 26-yard kick-off return and a 45-yard passing play on the ensuing drive to get deep into the Wolves territory. Their offensive effort would come to a halt inside the 10-yard line as the Wolves forced them to convert a field goal, which would be the only points Carson-Newman scored in the contest.

A pair of short drives on either side of the ball gave the Wolves possession on their own 20-yard line just past the 10 minutes remaining in the opening quarter. The offense started clicking on that drive as the Wolves were able to methodically drive down the field, highlighted by a pair of 16-yard passing plays from Harris to Anderson and graduate student Brentley Allen. The Wolves found themselves in the red zone after a 27-yard pick up from Harris to redshirt senior Bryson Woodruff put them at the 6-yard line and Anderson punched it in to give Newberry the 7-3 lead.

A forced fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave the ball right back to the Wolves with great field position at the Carson-Newman 34. A 29-yard rush by Irby, plus some additional yardage from an Eagles penalty, left the Wolves knocking on the doorstep yet again. This time it was Irby who finished with a six-yard toss from Harris to bring the advantage to 14-3.

Newberry added a 33-yard boot from redshirt-junior Ray Cotton to earn a 17-3 lead at the halftime break.

The Wolves’ came away with just three points after another boot from Cotton, this time from 42-yards out to give them the 20-3 lead on the second drive of the third quarter.

The Scarlet and Gray carried over their momentum on a drive into the fourth quarter where the first play of the period would be a physical carry from senior ZeBrandon Gant as he plowed through the defense for a gain of 30 yards down to the 10-yard line. Two plays later Harris found Gaymon in the end zone for his second touchdown toss of the night and give the Wolves the 27-3 lead.

The next drive featured new players in the backfield for the Wolves as Elmore took over the play calling for Newberry and led the final scoring drive. Starting backed up to their own seven, a 27-yard pass followed by a 20-yard run moved the Wolves into enemy territory. McCurry found pay dirt off an 18-yard bullet from Elmore to extend the Newberry lead to its final 34-3 margin.

The Wolves will hit the road next weekend as they make the trip to Greenwood to take on the Flying Fleet of Erskine College on Saturday, October 30. Game time is currently set for 1:00 p.m.