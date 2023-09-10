NEWBERRY — The Newberry Rotary Club experienced a presentation of inspiration and change at its August meeting as District Governor Renée Cousins Stubbs took the stage. She shed light on Rotary’s transformation over the last decade, emphasizing the organization’s core values of fellowship, integrity, leadership and service.

Renée is set to assume the role of District Governor for Rotary International District 7750 for the 2023-24 term. This significant achievement marks her as one of 525 International District Governors and the fifth individual nominated by the Newberry Rotary Club.

During her presentation, Stubbs articulated her vision for Rotary’s future, primarily focusing on growing membership and expanding the organization’s impact, both within the Newberry community and on a global scale.

Stubbs’ Rotary journey began in 2004 and since then has actively contributed to the Newberry Rotary Club. Her roles have included serving on the Board of Directors, holding the position of Club President and fulfilling responsibilities as Membership Chair, among others. At the District level, she served as an Assistant District Governor from 2016 to 2019 and played a pivotal role as the Rotary Leadership Institute District Chair. On a broader scale, Stubbs is recognized as a faculty member of the MidAtlantic Rotary Leadership Institute and a curriculum developer for the Institute at the Zone level.

Rotary International District 7750 encompasses 49 Rotary Clubs in Western South Carolina, boasting a total membership of 2400 individuals. District Governors like Renée Stubbs lead these clubs for a one-year term, working closely with Assistant Governors and committees to support and strengthen Rotary Clubs while inspiring members to serve their communities and make a positive global impact. As part of her responsibilities, Stubbs will not only visit each club but will also oversee new club development and the planning of conferences and special events.

Rotary Clubs worldwide are known for their commitment to vocational, youth and community service. The Newberry Rotary Club is no exception, as it actively supports initiatives such as Boy Scout Troop 1, Student of the Month, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and various community projects, including the Free Medical Clinic and the Living Hope Foundation.

Furthermore, District 7750 is currently involved in supporting global projects in Haiti, Honduras and Guatemala through The Rotary Foundation Global Grant program.

One of Rotary International’s foremost objectives is the global eradication of Polio, a goal that is now close to being realized, with only seven active cases documented worldwide.

For those interested in joining Rotary and becoming part of this dynamic organization, information can be found on the Newberry Rotary Club website (www.newberryrotary.org), the Facebook page “Newberry Rotary,” or by visiting www.Rotary.org and clicking on the “join” section.

Under the leadership of District Governor Renée Cousins Stubbs, Rotary is not only evolving but also inspiring individuals to make a difference, both in their local communities and on a global scale, as they continue to uphold the organization’s cherished values of fellowship, integrity, leadership and service.