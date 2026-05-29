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Wolves close out strong 2026 campaign in NCAA Southeast Regional

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
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Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

COLUMBUS, GA. — After a strong regular season and an NCAA Tournament appearance, the 2026 season came to a close for the Newberry women’s tennis team following a 4-0 loss to No. 2 seed Columbus State Cougars in the Southeast Regional.

The Wolves entered the SAC Tournament as one of the conference’s top teams, finishing the regular season with a 15-5 overall record and an 8-3 mark in SAC play. Newberry opened postseason play in the SAC Quarterfinals against Anderson Trojans, where they fell by a 4-2 score.

Following the conference tournament, the Wolves awaited their postseason fate and ultimately earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Southeast Regional as the No. 7 seed. Newberry traveled to face second-seeded Columbus State Cougars on its home courts, where the Wolves battled but were unable to overcome one of the region’s top programs, falling 4-0 to conclude their season.

Despite the season-ending defeat, the Wolves put together an impressive campaign that included 15 victories and a return trip to the NCAA Tournament, continuing the program’s success on the regional stage.

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