NEWBERRY — Newberry College has welcomed Dr. Chelsea Young to a new role as vice president for innovation and college-wide initiatives. Young has been teaching in the college’s online programs and will continue to do so as she joins Newberry College full time as a member of the executive leadership team.

Young brings a strong background in organizational leadership, training and project management, along with a deep understanding of higher education operations. In her new role, she will lead initiatives that support innovation and collaboration across the institution, including the transition to a new learning management system (LMS), contract management and the rollout of new academic programs. Her work will focus on strengthening systems and processes that support students, faculty and staff across multiple functional areas.

Prior to joining Newberry College in this expanded capacity, Young served as vice president for academic engagement and director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at Northcentral University. In these roles, she provided leadership for academic engagement, faculty support and program development within an online higher education environment.

Young earned her Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership from Northcentral University/National University in 2023. She also holds a Master of Business Administration in Management (2017) and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (2016). Her academic achievements include membership in the Kappa Delta Pi, Alpha Delta Epsilon and Golden Key honor societies.

“Dr. Young’s experience, leadership and collaborative approach will be a tremendous asset to Newberry College,” said Dr. David Harpool. “We are excited to welcome her into this role and look forward to the impact she will have as we advance college-wide initiatives.”

Newberry College is proud to welcome Young to its leadership team and looks forward to her contributions as the institution continues to evolve in support of its mission and students.