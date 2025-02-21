CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Mid-Carolina varsity girls’ basketball are still alive in the state playoffs after another road win. The lady Rebels(10-15, 4-6 region 3-AA) defeated Chesterfield(11-12, 9-4 region 4-AA) 56-48 in the second round to advance to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.

Mid-Carolina had the difficult task of going on the road on Thursday, Feb. 20th to try to get another playoffs victory. The lady Rebels were up for the task and jumped on the Golden Rams in the first quarter to take a 18-8 lead after the opening period.

Things got a little tighter for the visiting Rebels in the second quarter as the home team made their run. Mid-Carolina still had a commanding 30-18 lead at halftime.

The back-and-forth continued after halftime, but Mid-Carolina still held onto their lead after three quarters. They led 43-29 going into the final period.

The Golden Rams didn’t go away quietly, and made one last push in the fourth quarter. They outscored Mid-Carolina 19-13 in the final quarter and scored 40 of their 48 points in the second through fourth quarter. Their hard fought efforts wasn’t enough as Mid-Carolina were able to survive the comeback attempt to move onto the third round.

Despite losing the final two regular season games by 22 points and 28 points, the Rebels bounced back to win two consecutive road playoffs games. Mid-Carolina will face Eau Claire on Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 6:30 p.m.

