NEWBERRY, S.C. – Newberry College Athletics welcomes Anthony Thompson Jr. as the newest member of the women’s basketball coaching staff.

Thompson has worked as a coach at Ksessions Hoops since 2018, an AAU Program operated by former South Carolina standout, Khadijah Sessions.

“I am excited to add the last missing piece to my coaching staff,” said Newberry women’s basketball Head Coach, Johnnette Walker. “Anthony’s work ethic makes him an asset to my program.”

Thompson was an assistant coach this past summer with Twelve Time, the Ja Morant girls’ basketball AAU program.

“He is committed to helping our student-athletes achieve their academic, athletic and personal goals,” said Coach Walker. “Anthony is from South Carolina, and he knows the state very well!”

Outside of the AAU ranks, Thompson has spent time as an assistant at A.C. Flora High, Ridgeview High, and at Allen University. He also owns and operates A.T. TV where he films and edits high school basketball recaps.

Welcome to The Berry Anthony!