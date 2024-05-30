WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire’s historic varsity softball season came to an end after falling to Lewisville in the Upper State Championship on Friday, May 17. The Lady Wolverines(19-9, 11-1 region 2-A) fell 12-2 to the Lady Lions(25-4, 7-0 region 3-A).

The third and final matchup of the season between these two programs had a championship title on the line and the right to a state championship bid. Both teams split in the first two matchups with Whitmire winning the second game by the score of 2-1 on April 17 at home. This time, the Wolverines would have to go on the road to get a win in the third game.

Lewisville left no doubt in this third matchup by building an early lead and never looking back. The Wolverines, who are usually strong on the mound and defensively, had trouble getting out of innings.

Despite going down early, the Wolverines did put together a strong effort in the third inning. They score two runs on three hits, but that wasn’t enough to overcome their opponents.

This game marked just the fifth time Whitmire gave up ten or more runs in a game.

“All credit to Lewisville. They hit the ball well tonight and we could not find a way to limit their big innings. I am super proud of the girls and their fight this week,” said Wolverines’ head coach Andrew Campbell.

Whitmire will only lose four seniors and will have a chance to run it back on next season. It didn’t end as they would’ve liked, but they accomplished so much this year. They won their first region and district championships this season while advancing to the Upper State title game, which was the furthest anytime has made it in the playoffs in school history.

“This season has been great for me as a coach. The excitement and joy that these girls brought all year made this a fun season! They have accomplished so much this season,” said Campbell. “They won the first Region Championship in program history, they won a district, and they made it to the Upper state Championship game (furthest in the Playoffs of any Whitmire softball team)! To say I am proud is an understatement. Congratulations on a great season ladies!”

Congratulations to the Lady Wolverines on an outstanding season!

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews