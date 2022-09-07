CHARLESTON — The Newberry College women’s cross-country team started off their season at the CSU Buccaneer Open on Friday, September 2, hosted by Charleston Southern University. The Wolves finished in fourth place over the 4,000-meter distance, led by newcomers Abigail Grooms (Ridgeville) and Riley McDaniel (Monroe, Ga.).

Grooms finished in 23rd to lead the way for the Wolves, running 21:10.8, with McDaniel finishing in 26th with a time of 21:46.7. A pack of Wolves came in to round out the scoring all together, with junior Ahja Amos (Columbia) running 22:25.3 in 30th, senior Alaya Lindquist (Loganville, Ga.) in 31st running 22:30.1, and senior Destinie Flinch (Acworth, Ga.) finishing 32nd with a time of 22:36.7.

Charleston Southern won the meet with a team total of 32 points, followed closely by College of Charleston in second with 33 points. The Citadel came in third with 88 points.