NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team won the Windham Sports Turf Invitational Championship by defeating Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School 4-1.

Coye Cutshall performed well on the mound as well as at the plate. He pitched a complete game while giving up no earned runs, and he went 2-4 at the plate with one run scored. Also, Will Satterwhite went 1-2 with two RBI and one run scored. Jake Wilber went 1-2 with one run and one stolen base.

The Bulldogs begin the season undefeated at 4-0.

Game one:

The first game of the Windham Sports Turf Invitational featured Newberry and the #9 ranked team in 2A baseball, the Barnwell Warhorses. The Bulldogs took the win 11-0. Jake Wilber led the team with a no hitter on the mound while allowing no runs, seven strikeouts, and no walks. Ryan Barnett, Miyquan Darby and Colby Bickley led the Bulldogs at the plate. Ryan Barnett went 2-4 with three runs, one RBI, and four stolen bases. Darby went 2-4 with a double, a run, and one stolen base. Bickley went 1-3 with a double and four RBIs.

Game two:

Game two featured the Bulldogs vs. the Swansea Tigers. The Bulldogs got out to a quick 6-1 lead but surrendered a few late runs to make it a close 6-5 game. The Bulldogs were able to come away with the win thanks to Kayven Gibson coming in late and getting the save on the mound. Cutshall started the game on the mound and pitched five innings allowing two runs, zero earned runs, two hits, striking out five, with zero walks. Zsyheim Epps, Cutshall and Noah Mills led the Bulldogs at the plate. Epps went 1-2 with two runs and two stolen bases. Cutshall went 1-2 with one RBI. Mills went 1-2 with one run and an RBI.

Game three:

The final game featured the Bulldogs vs. the Northside Christian Crusaders in a back and forth affair. The Crusaders got off to a one-run lead in the top of the first while the Bulldogs answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Each team tallied one run in the second while the Crusaders put two on the board in the third to go up 4-3. The Bulldogs answered with five runs over the last three innings to put the game away with the final score ending at 8-5, propelling the Bulldogs to the championship game of the tournament.

Jake Wilber had another great day on the mound while he pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing four earned runs, nine hits, striking out 11, with two walks. Bickley, Epps and Mills led the Bulldogs at the plate. Bickley went 2-3 with a double, a triple, two runs, and two RBI. Epps went 2-4 with two RBI and one stolen base. Noah Mills went 2-3 with one run.