NEWBERRY — A brilliant pitching performance from freshman Ethan LeBron (Lexington) in the second game of a twin billing gave the No. 18 Newberry College (22-3, 6-0 SAC) baseball team the three-game sweep of the Cavaliers of UVA Wise on March 13.

LeBron tossed a complete game in the nightcap allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out five along the way. Junior Kyle Baker (Gaston) picked up the win in the early game in relief, moving to 3-1 on the year. He provided four innings of work for the Wolves while fanning five, as well.

The bats were hot for the Wolves on the day as well as they scattered 23 hits between the two contests. Freshman Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico) went a perfect 3-for-3 in the first game while knocking in a run while sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) knocked in a pair in the opening game while junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) and freshman Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) both added two to the tally as well.

Game one:

In the top of the first inning an RBI-triple from Marine gave Newberry the early 1-0 lead. However, after a solid start to the day, the Wolves pitching staff went through a shaky second inning, allowing a trio of runs and giving UVA Wise the 3-1 advantage.

The Wolves cut into that lead in the next frame as Faircloth recorded an RBI-single that plated the lone run of the inning. Newberry was able to pull even in the top of the fifth as another run came across thanks to a wild pitch by UVA Wise.

Newberry opened the floodgates in the top of the sixth as they posted seven runs in the frame to take the 10-3 advantage. A defensive miscue on a sacrifice bunt plated the first two runs of the frame while a single brought the score to 6-3. Two more singles, a hard ground out and another error scored the other four runs for the Wolves in the inning, giving them the seven-run advantage.

The Wolves scored another run in the top of the seventh and four more in the top of the ninth while holding the Cavaliers scoreless the remainder of the way, wrapping up the 15-3 win.

Game two:

In the nightcap, the Wolves carried the momentum of the first game into the series finale as they plated two runs in the top of the first. A walk, a wild pitch, a stolen base and a throwing error brought around the first run for the Scarlet and Gray while another throwing error and a sacrifice fly plated the other, giving Newberry a 2-0 lead.

Velez recorded a two RBI-double in the top of the second before he found his way back to the plate off a sacrifice fly that increased the lead to 5-0. Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, LeBron retired the Cavs in order in each of the first four innings while the Wolves extended their lead to 8-0 with another three runs in the top of the fourth.

An error and a hit by the Cavs brought a perfect game and no-hitter bid to a close, but LeBron did not let a runner get past second base the entire contest as he went the distance, wrapping up the 8-0 win.