NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior middle hitter Zoe Dinkins had 10 kills and four blocks, but the Wolves lost to the Coker University Cobras 3-2 on Thursday night.

Newberry had control early, up 18-11, freshman defensive specialist Lauren Black got an ace to give the Wolves their biggest lead of the first set 19-11. The Wolves scored on five of the last seven points in set one, including aces from junior libero Amanda Berecz and sophomore setter Avery Webb. Newberry took the opening set 25-16.

The Wolves rattled off an eight-point rally in the middle of the second set to go up 15-9. Webb served for the Wolves during the streak and recorded three service aces. The Cobras made things close with a 6-2 scoring run to pull within 21-18, but freshman outside hitter Taylor Hall wrapped up game two with a kill on an assist from Webb and the Wolves won 25-22 in the second set.

The Cobras won the third set, 25-19 while Newberry was unable to score more than two-consecutive points throughout the entire set. Hall and senior outside hitter Natasha Bannister had two kills each in the fourth set, but Coker took game four, 25-16.

Aside from an early 1-1 tie in the final set, Newberry trailed throughout the race to 15. A five point scoring rally from the Cobras put them ahead 13-6. Dinkins and freshman middle hitter Margaret McMahon tallied kills late, but the Cobras got their final two points and won the fifth set 15-8 and won the match 3-2.