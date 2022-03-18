As a child I guess the first Bible verse we memorized was John 3:16

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

When we accept Jesus as our savior we have some understanding of God’s love, but it’s hard for us to completely understand that God gave his only begotten Son, that through Him we could live forever.

We know that God is love, but our knowledge of His love runs only so deep.

We have a desire to know more about God.

The writers of the New Testament express the unconditional love of God for the believer. Unconditional love means that God loves us just the way we are. What a blessing to be loved without conditions. God loves us when we obey Him and when we err.

That doesn’t mean He tolerates sin. He died for it. But it does mean that His love for us is steadfast and unchanging.

God loves us as much now as He ever will. God’s love is freely bestowed on us by His choice. It may sound to good to be true. But we should accept it, receive it, and we will never be the same.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.