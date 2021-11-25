Being thankful to the Lord

The fourth Thursday of November is set aside to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Even though we gather with our family and share a meal and time of fellowship, do we take time to thank God for all His many blessings?

We have so much to be thankful for. There is no way we could count our many blessings. Let’s never forget to thank God for all He has done for us, and what He is going to do. There is no way we could earn or even deserve what God has done for us. So each day that we live, let’s be thankful and give praise to God, He is worthy and let’s always be thankful.

Lord help us to teach our children to also be thankful.

“For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgivings of many rebound to the glory of God.” 2 Corinthians 4:15.

We should go to God in prayer with a thankful and humble heart instead of always asking for something. God deserves our thanksgiving and praise.

I would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

