Top 10 Things Every Newberrian Can Do To “Gather” with Community

Since mid-March our daily life and world have been turned upside down. This novel coronavirus that seemed as though it was “a problem over there” started to impact our community and soon impacted everything we do. On a personal note, I have felt emotions ranging from anger, grief, sorrow, denial, frustration, and even peace. The adjustments we have had to make for the protection of ourselves and others and subsequent “reopening” has fueled a whiplash that is hard to recover from, but the “Friendly Folks” of Newberry have risen to the occasion. Across town rainbows have decorated windows, true heroes have been recognized with gift baskets and ribbons, and now, as we brave this new world, many are finding creative ways to “gather” the community. Below are 10 things that you can do around Newberry to safely enjoy our community.

1. Find angels around you.

Recently the Newberry Arts Center painted a pair of beautiful angel wings on their windows, placed just perfectly for passers by to pose in front of. As families and folks go out for walks in downtown they stop and pose to #BeAnAngel. The arts center wants you “Be an Angel” by spreading hope and kindness in the community. All are invited to paint angels and wings on your windows to show neighbors your care and consideration for others during this time. You can even take it a step further; after painting your angel offer to paint an angel or wings in the window of a friend or neighbor that’s an angel in your life.

2. Offer kindness to your local nursing home.

There’s no denying that those who work in our nursing homes have not just been tasked with the monumental challenge of keeping themselves and those under their care healthy and safe, but with comforting their residents during a period when visitation is restricted or even prohibited, for their protection. Consider offering support by writing messages of love and encouragement. White Oak Manor in particular has set up a special email address for “virtual hugs” at wecarenb@whiteoakmanor.com. Want to do more? Call and ask if they accept videos that can be played for their seniors. Record a ‘concert’ from your home, a prayer to share, or another talent you think will bring joy to the residents.

3. Listen to the music.

In times of high anxiety and stress people often turn to the arts for comfort, particularly to music. The Newberry Opera House is no stranger to the benefits of music. In an effort to continue to provide musical experiences to the community, the Opera House has found creative ways to keep visitors involved, starting with Park Jams at the House. Since Mid-May the Opera House staff and musical volunteers have hosted free Friday lunchtime mini-concerts under the canopy of their Boyce Street entrance. Visitors are invited to “listen while distanced” in Memorial Park, or around the blocks of downtown as long as you can hear the music play. Fans of the Newberry Opera House, both near and far, can also follow social media for #MusicMondays, a weekly shared “Newberry Opera House Best Of” playlist. The Spotify playlists, posted weekly, so far have included bluegrass and country music themes.

4. Enjoy Moonlight Movie Night at the Drive-In.

For the first time in downtown Newberry, the City of Newberry’s annual summer Moonlight Movie Nights will be hosted “drive-in style.” Drive-in movie viewing is a low risk way to gather with your “quaranteam” to enjoy this annual event with a social distance friendly twist. The monthly movies will be shown at the municipal parking lot at 901 Friend Street and will be able to accommodate up to 25 vehicles, as well as limited walk-up seating, distanced in the grass portion of the lot. Movie dates are set for June 19, July 10 and August 14, with all movies starting at sunset. Details and drive-in rules can be found at www.newberryprt.com.

5. Check out Walkin’ Wednesdays.

Getting outside for a nice walk can be an enjoyable way to break up your day and get in some needed exercise, but when you’re staying close to home walking the same route can start to feel like a chore. Whether you’re looking for new “walk-spiration” or walking is difficult for you, the City of Newberry is here to help! Having launched in Mid-May, Walkin’ Wednesdays is the city’s weekly Instagram and Facebook story made to take you on a quick journey to new places across town. Past walks have included the Downtown Mile and Wolf Walk, a two-mile loop from downtown to Newberry College and back. Both walks are a part of the City’s 2015 Main Street Motion brochure that features three downtown walks and a list of other locations to consider stretching your legs. You can download the brochure at https://www.cityofnewberry.com/area-attractions/itineraries-guides.

We hope to see you walkin’ ‘round!

6. Take a Virtual Class.

Virtual education is not just for the kids! Various local businesses are offering virtual education, including art classes, wine tastings, coffee tutorials and yoga. The Newberry Arts Center hosted their first painting party via Zoom in May. Participants painted a relaxing beach scene with NAC director Marquerite Palmer, complete with canvas, paint and brush kits picked up curbside from the Newberry Arts Center. Half Full continues to host their popular wine tasting events, now from the comfort of your home. Those interested can purchase an on-demand wine tasting to include three bottles of wine and a link to a video created by shop owners Sean and Christy Pomeroy. The video takes the viewer on a journey through the regions, vineyards, and wines provided. On June 1, Genesis Hub offered a class on brewing the perfect cup of coffee at home! Ticketholders were invited to a Facebook Live room where they will learn the differences of brew types and how they can change the profile of your coffee. Need to clear your mind? You can now “namaste at home” with Newberry Yoga. A soothing yoga class and meditation may be just the thing you need to “calm and center” from the chaos of the news surrounding you. All these classes can be purchased online — check out their Facebook pages, websites, or call for more details! Pro tip: these are all great date night ideas if you’re looking for something apart from dinner and Netflix.

7. Foster a Pet.

You may have seen this popular feel-good story in the local news; fostering animals as a result of having more time to give. If you find yourself with more free time at home the Newberry Animal Shelter welcomes you to consider becoming a foster pet-parent. Their program has room for you to foster a cat or a dog from the shelter, which is a great way to help ensure that local pets up for adoption have a fighting chance at a new life with a loving family. Fostering a pet also gives that animal a chance to learn how to adapt to family life, making them more adoption friendly and prepared! Interested in fostering a furry friend? Give the Newberry Animal Shelter a call at 803-321-2185.

8. Explore Ag + Art, Virtually.

In light of the worldwide pandemic caused by COVID-19, many events and attractions we were looking forward to enjoying have been postponed indefinitely, including the South Carolina Ag + Art Tour. Thankfully, that hasn’t stopped the spirit of resiliency that Newberrians have been historically known for. This includes our local artists and farms! Newberry Made is a new collective of local artisans, who were set to have their first exhibit of work showcased in downtown this spring. They have since moved their excitement to share the amazing work of local artists, online. Visitors to www.newberrymade.com will be treated to a virtual art exhibit featuring works from fine jewelry and painting, to fiber art and clay. Newberry Made artists are as diverse as they are talented! Additionally, local farms are finding ways to continue to share their message and educate people on where their food comes from. One such farm, Bowers Farm, has created a series of virtual tour videos on their Facebook and Instagram pages, in place of their regular farm tours. The sustainable livestock farm’s videos cover everything from farm chores and practices to images of the animals and farmers at work! Although neither of these events are an official Ag + Art tour, they offer a great “distanced” alternative.

9. For just a few minutes a day, get outside.

Whether you’re working from home or just home a lot more, it’s important to take a break from indoor activity and get fresh air and some Vitamin D. Perhaps you’re being called into work and feel stuck in a loop between your home and your jobsite. Being in a building all day can be very stifling and can start to weigh heavy on your health. Find ways to get outside daily. Do you live close to your work? Try walking to and from the office to give yourself a period to clear your mind. Working from home? Take your “lunch break” outside for a picnic. Full-time parenting? You probably already know; the backyard is your at-home-daycare copilot! Take a step further and plan a great-outdoors experience for a full day. Pack a picnic in the park, walk on a local trail or track, or visit Lynch’s Woods for a true hiking experience. Just be sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen to protect your skin.

10. Be easy on yourself.

You’ve probably seen or heard from friends about their productive use of time while social distancing. Maybe they’ve completed a remolding project, built the garden of their dreams, taken on the challenge of learning a new skill, or given much of their time and talent to charity. You might be inundated with social media posts demanding now is the time to “make the most” of this (alleged) extra time we all have. This combined with the onslaught of anxiety-inducing news can leave you feeling overwhelmed, helpless, incapable and the time and energy put into adjusting to a new normal can magnify these emotions. Just remember, you are not obligated to accept every live-stream, master a difficult skill, or even put together that daunting puzzle. You may not have the bandwidth right now and there’s no need to push yourself. We all have to take life one day at a time. And if we do find downtime, we shouldn’t be afraid to find joy for ourselves.

These are just 10 ideas for things you can do for yourself and for your community. We may be physically apart, but through thoughtfulness and kindness our community can grow closer than ever before.

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event coordinator for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.